Report: 2024 US Soccer jerseys leaked

The clock has turned to March, but it looks like we got some last minute leaks to end February. Last night, jersey blog Footy Headlines reported what is purported to be the leaked home and away designs for the 2024 U.S. Soccer jerseys.

: USA 2024 Away Kit Leaked: https://t.co/mHny5xKMfa — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) March 1, 2024

The away jersey was the newest design leaked by Footy Headlines, which is a new take that resembles the 2014 away jersey, more affectionately known as the Bomb Pop. The 2024 away jersey is mostly royal blue, where it becomes tri-colored on the bottom. A jagged white line towards the bottom of the torso separates the blue from a red corner. The US Soccer crest returns to the left chest and is in its full color. The guess is that the back would be royal blue, though Footy Headlines doesn’t have any images to confirm it.

The sleeves and shoulders are completely royal blue with royal blue trim around the sleeves and collars. The jersey takes on a texture that is prevalent on the new Nike authentic jersey templates. It’s expected that the jersey would have white names and numbers.

The apparent 2024 home jersey was previously leaked by Footy Headlines back in September. The new images confirm what they believed back then was the final design.

: USA 2024 Home Kit Leaked: https://t.co/RdpZfHjXKj — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) March 1, 2024

The home jersey is completely white, with a flag trim on the collar that’s split between the stars and stripes of the U.S. flag. The sleeve cuffs continue the theme with a red and white stripes. Like the away jersey, the U.S. Soccer crest is on the left chest and in full color.

The 2024 home jersey would look very similar to several home jerseys throughout U.S. Soccer’s history, most recently the 2020 jersey. It is expected that the jersey would have navy names and numbers.

The jerseys are expected to be released prior to the USMNT’s participation in the Concacaf Nations League Finals later this month, and the team would debut the jerseys there. The USWNT would debut the jerseys when they host the SheBelieves Cup in early April.

You know the drill...let us know in the comments what you think of these apparent new jerseys for U.S. Soccer.