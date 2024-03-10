USA vs. Brazil, 2024 W Gold Cup Final: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team have made it to the 2024 W Gold Cup Final, with a chance to be crowned the inaugural champions. The USWNT haven’t had an easy road to get to this point, losing to Mexico in the group stage and needing penalties to beat Canada in the semifinals.

Still, they’ve battled to get here, a team that is still at times trying to figure out what the best combinations are on the field. However, they have a chance to beat a very good Brazil team and lift a trophy in the process.

Brazil has looked great during this tournament, and they torched Argentina and Mexico in the knockout stage to arrive at this point. Their scoring can come from anywhere, and they have several players who are lethal with the ball at their feet. Everytime the USWNT and Brazil face each other, there are fireworks. Hopefully we have much better field conditions tonight as these two battle for a title.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Our @ConcacafW Gold Cup Final Starting XI



— U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) March 10, 2024

Brazil lineup:

A #SeleçãoFeminina está escalada para a final da Copa Ouro! Vamos com tudo em busca do título! PRA CIMAAA, BRASIL!



x

️ 10.03 - 17h15 (horário local)

️ 10.03 - 21h15 (horário de Brasília)

️ Estádio Snapdragon - San Diego, CA

— Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) March 10, 2024

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 8:15pm Eastern, 5:15pm Pacific

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English) (Free Trial w/ code GOAT), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

