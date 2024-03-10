USA vs. Brazil, 2024 W Gold Cup Final: What to watch for

Every test the USWNT has faced this tournament, has been passed. It may have been ugly at times, with plenty of head-scratching moments and decisions. There may have been a frustrating loss to a rising Mexico team, but in the end, the USA are right where they feel they belong in every tournament they take part in, the final. The inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup has reached its climax, with the USWNT taking on Brazil for the rights to hoist the trophy, and call yourself first.

https://x.com/USWNT/status/1766585957581467791?s=20

Recent Form

USA comes into this one fresh off the wild slip N’ slide spectacle against rivals, Canada, that saw the match reach penalties to find a winner. The typical sunny San Diego was more Sea World for the semifinal, and while Canada gave USA everything they could offer, it wasn’t enough of the night. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher took center stage during the shootout, coming away with three massive stops, and even putting one in the back of the net herself. It was a tough, gritty win from the team, on a gloomy, gritty type of evening.

Brazil’s path to the final has been far less dramatic with the team only allowing one goal this entire tournament. They have won their three knockout matches by a combined 13-1, and outside of their opening matches to the group stages, have faced little resistance. Brazil are absolutely flying and you better believe they will have no fear when going up against the perennial powerhouse that is the USA.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (8): Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns)*

MIDFIELDERS (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

FORWARDS (6): Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)**, Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

*Becky Sauerbrunn replaced Alana Cook, who was withdrawn due to injury, on the roster

**Alex Morgan replaced Mia Fishel, who was withdrawn due to injury, on the roster

What to Watch For

Fast Starts. The one time USWNT struggled, was also the one time this tournament they were unable to find the back of the net early. It’s obvious to say, but scoring early is typically key in every match, but will be vital in this one. Brazil often do score not just early, but often. Don’t want to get into a shootout with them, but have to keep, or better yet set, the pace.

Limit Opportunities. Another obvious one, but much like Mexico and Colmbia, Brazil aren’t afraid to take shots from well outside the box. The difference, they have more than just a few players who can convert those bangers with relative ease, most of their team is capable. Expect to see Brazil letting it fly from deep, especially early on to test out the keeper.

Goals. And lots of them. It would be a shock, and depending on how the match goes, a bit disappointing, if this ended with just one or two goals. Brazil have scored no less than three each time they have taken the pitch in the knockout rounds. While they have struggled in the attack recently, the US is more than capable of putting five past anyone. This should be a heavyweight fight, with lots of haymakers flying from both sides.

Prediction

Given the form of all the team’s in the tournament, this is arguably the best matchup we could have gotten for a final. Two teams that can fill up the score sheet, with players that move around the pitch with a sack full of snatched souls, aiming to add more. This should be a very exciting match, with lots of scoring. Since its also a CONCACAF production, expect lots of chaos. USWNT survive this match 5-4 in extra time.