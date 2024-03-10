2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup - USA 1-0 Brazil: A solid performance brings the cup home for the USWNT

After a game that was in equal measure thrilling as it was cattywumpus, the USA reached the final of the Gold Cup with a formidable Brazil side standing between them and glory. The game would be decidedly less eventful as the semi, but the USA found the excitement it needed with a goal just before the half by Lindsey Horan. Brazil tried to respond, but the American lead would hold and the Red, White and Blue won with a solid performance.

The USA set up with two changes as Rose Lavelle and Crystal Dunn started in place of Jaedyn Shaw and Jenna Nightswonger.

Our @ConcacafW Gold Cup Final Starting XI



Full Lineup Notes » https://t.co/hT5mKqG8CV

Brazil set up in a 3-4-3 as they were clearly there to set the tone for the game in search of taking the Concacaf W Gold Cup back to CONMEBOL.

A #SeleçãoFeminina está escalada para a final da Copa Ouro! Vamos com tudo em busca do título! PRA CIMAAA, BRASIL!



️ 10.03 - 17h15 (horário local)

️ 10.03 - 21h15 (horário de Brasília)

️ Estádio Snapdragon - San Diego, CA

ESPN 4 e STAR+

GIFS OF THE USA GETTING THE JOB DONE AND ADDING MORE SILVERWARE TO THE TROPHY CASE

The first half was fairly even but the Americans largely struggled to keep control of the ball while Brazil had plenty of quality possession. It would nearly pay off early for the team in yellow. Brazil got things started with a long range shot and free kick that nearly put them ahead all before the 15th minute.

However, there would be a chance for the Yanks as well. The USA would force a turnover at midfield in the 31st minute that saw Alex Morgan one v. one with the keeper but her effort was fruitless as Luciana charged out of her net to pick up the ball before the striker could shoot.

Brazil dominated possession and had some very nice chances but the USA would strike first. In the first minute of stoppage time, Lindsey Horan got on the end of a cross from Emily Fox and headed it into the goal.

EMILY FOX SERVES IT UP. LINDSEY HORAN HEADS IT HOME @USWNT have lift off in the @goldcup final ✈️ pic.twitter.com/cnrvnCZK2R — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 11, 2024

Brazil may have felt somewhat hard done by the scoreline going into soccer, but their inability to convert chances had let the Americans stick around and ultimately score an opportunistic goal to go up 1-0.

The USA made a sub at the half taking off Rose Lavelle for Lynn Williams and play got underway. With Brazil seeing most of the ball, the change would put a player in perhaps with better pressing instincts to break up some of Brazil’s buildup play and keep the ball more effectively in the final third.

After a somewhat quiet game, Alex Morgan made way for Sophia Smith in the 57th minute. A few more subs in the 70th would change the complexion of the USA as Sophia Smith came in for Sam Coffee and Trinity Rodman came off for Midge Purce.

The subs nearly paid off in a big way as Purce collected a loose ball just north of the 18 yard box and played Williams through for a second USA goal. Her run was just slightly mistimed though and the assistant referee raised the offside flag so the score remained 1-0 in the 80th minute.

Brazil attempted to mount a comeback with more urgency as the game neared its conclusion. However, the USA stayed cohesive defensively and repelled everything brazil threw at them. In the end, Horan’s header would be the difference as the USA collected their first hardware of 2024.

The tournament was billed as something of a potential preview for the Olympics as it had a similar format with the group and elimination rounds. If that’s the case, then it was a promising result for the Americans. They stumbled in the final game of the group after winning their first two games easily and then went onto beat Colombia, Canada, and Brazil. The teams they faced in the knockout rounds are of the caliber they would see in later rounds of the Olympic tournament.

While the result is a good one, it also showed that the team has plenty to work on especially in terms of effective possession against higher quality opponents. That said, it was a good showing for the USA and beating Brazil solidly in the final shows they’re capable of rebounding after the disappointment in the World Cup.