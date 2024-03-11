USMNT midweek viewing guide: Champions League quarterfinals or bust

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Monday
- ADO Den Haag vs Dordrecht, 3p: Two 20-year-old Americans feature in an Eerste Divisie promotion battle, as Justin Che and third-place Den Haag host Korede Osundina and Dordrecht (4th).
Tuesday
- Saarbrücken vs Monchengladbach, 3:30p on ESPN+ (free trial): Jordan Pefok, Joe Scally, and Gladbach will be heavy favorites as they visit third-tier Saarbrücken in this DFB Pokal quarterfinal.
- Tigres vs Orlando City, 10:30p on FS1, TUDN USA, FuboTV, Sling: Duncan McGuire and Orlando face a major test on the road against Tigres in Monterrey in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup tie. The score is 0-0 on aggregate.
Also in action:
- Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo, 6p on FS2, FuboTV, Sling: Aidan Morris, Patrick Schulte, and the Crew are trailing Houston 0-1 after the first leg in Concacaf Champions Cup.
- Pachuca vs Philadelphia Union, 8:15p on FS1, FuboTV, Sling: Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and the Union are tied 0-0 with Pachuca after the first leg in Concacaf Champions Cup.
Wednesday
- Borussia Dortmund vs PSV, 4p on Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision USA, FuboTV (free trial), ViX: Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi, and PSV are tied 1-1 with Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16.
- Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, 8:15p on FS2, FuboTV, Sling, ViX: Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, Noah Allen, and Inter Miami are tied 2-2 with Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, and Nashville SC in Concacaf Champions Cup.
Also in action:
- Bournemouth vs Luton, 3:30p: Tyler Adams was a surprise inclusion on Bournemouth’s bench this weekend, but didn’t play. The 13th-place Cherries host Luton, who are 18th in the Premier League.
- El Paso Locomotive vs Monterey Bay FC, 9p on ESPN+: US U20 defender Brandan Craig played 90 minutes for El Paso in their 0-1 loss to Hartford Athletic on Saturday to begin the USL Championship season. Craig is on loan from the Philadelphia Union.
- América vs Chivas, 10:30p on FS2, FuboTV, Sling: Alejandro Zendejas and América have a 3-0 lead over Cade Cowell and Chivas in Concacaf Champions Cup.
Thursday
- Slavia Prague vs AC Milan, 1:45p on Paramount+, ViX: Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and Milan hold a 4-2 lead over Slavia Prague in the Europa League round of 16.
- Monterrey vs FC Cincinnati, 8:15p on FS2, FuboTV, Sling, ViX: Brandon Vázquez and Rayados host Miles Robinson, Lucho Acosta, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano, new arrival DeAndre Yedlin, and FC CIncinnati in Concacaf Champions Cup. Monterrey lead 1-0 from the first leg.
Also in action:
- Alajuelense vs New England Revolution, 6p on FS2, FuboTV, Sling: Esmir Bajraktarevic, DeJuan Jones, Noel Buck, and the Revs carry a 4-0 lead into the second leg as they travel to Costa Rica in Concacaf Champions Cup.
Friday
- Köln vs RB Leipzig, 3:30p on ESPN+: 19-year-old German-American forward Damion Downs scored his first Bundesliga goal for Köln last weekend. 16th-place Köln (in the relegation zone) host Leipzig, who are 5th in the Bundesliga.
- Palermo vs Venezia, 3:30p: It’s an American showdown in Serie B! Kristoffer Lund and 5th-place Palermo meet Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and 3rd-place Venezia.
Also in action:
- SC Paderborn vs Braunschweig, 1:30p: Johan Gómez and 17th-place Braunschweig host 6th-place Paderborn in the 2. Bundesliga.
- Rapid Wien vs LASK Linz, 2:30p: George Bello and 3rd-place LASK host 6th-place Rapid Vienna in Austria’s top tier.
- Telstar vs ADO Den Haag, 3p: Justin Che and 3rd-place Den Haag visit 17th-place Telstar (Sebastian Soto’s old club, remember?) in the Eerste Divisie.
That’s it! Did I miss anything that matters? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
