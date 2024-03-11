USMNT midweek viewing guide: Champions League quarterfinals or bust

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Monday

ADO Den Haag vs Dordrecht, 3p: Two 20-year-old Americans feature in an Eerste Divisie promotion battle, as Justin Che and third-place Den Haag host Korede Osundina and Dordrecht (4th).

Tuesday

Saarbrücken vs Monchengladbach, 3:30p on ESPN+ ( free trial ): Jordan Pefok, Joe Scally, and Gladbach will be heavy favorites as they visit third-tier Saarbrücken in this DFB Pokal quarterfinal.

Duncan McGuire and Orlando face a major test on the road against Tigres in Monterrey in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup tie. The score is 0-0 on aggregate.

Also in action:

Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo, 6p on FS2, FuboTV, Sling: Aidan Morris, Patrick Schulte, and the Crew are trailing Houston 0-1 after the first leg in Concacaf Champions Cup.

Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and the Union are tied 0-0 with Pachuca after the first leg in Concacaf Champions Cup.

Wednesday

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV, 4p on Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision USA, FuboTV ( free trial ), ViX: Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi, and PSV are tied 1-1 with Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16.

Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, Noah Allen, and Inter Miami are tied 2-2 with Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, and Nashville SC in Concacaf Champions Cup.

Also in action:

Bournemouth vs Luton, 3:30p : Tyler Adams was a surprise inclusion on Bournemouth’s bench this weekend, but didn’t play. The 13th-place Cherries host Luton, who are 18th in the Premier League.

: Tyler Adams was a surprise inclusion on Bournemouth’s bench this weekend, but didn’t play. The 13th-place Cherries host Luton, who are 18th in the Premier League. El Paso Locomotive vs Monterey Bay FC, 9p on ESPN+: US U20 defender Brandan Craig played 90 minutes for El Paso in their 0-1 loss to Hartford Athletic on Saturday to begin the USL Championship season. Craig is on loan from the Philadelphia Union.

Alejandro Zendejas and América have a 3-0 lead over Cade Cowell and Chivas in Concacaf Champions Cup.

Thursday

Slavia Prague vs AC Milan , 1:45p on Paramount+, ViX: Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and Milan hold a 4-2 lead over Slavia Prague in the Europa League round of 16.

Brandon Vázquez and Rayados host Miles Robinson, Lucho Acosta, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano, new arrival DeAndre Yedlin, and FC CIncinnati in Concacaf Champions Cup. Monterrey lead 1-0 from the first leg.

Also in action:

Alajuelense vs New England Revolution, 6p on FS2, FuboTV, Sling: Esmir Bajraktarevic, DeJuan Jones, Noel Buck, and the Revs carry a 4-0 lead into the second leg as they travel to Costa Rica in Concacaf Champions Cup.

Friday

Köln vs RB Leipzig, 3:30p on ESPN+: 19-year-old German-American forward Damion Downs scored his first Bundesliga goal for Köln last weekend. 16th-place Köln (in the relegation zone) host Leipzig, who are 5th in the Bundesliga.

It's an American showdown in Serie B! Kristoffer Lund and 5th-place Palermo meet Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and 3rd-place Venezia.

Also in action:

SC Paderborn vs Braunschweig, 1:30p: Johan Gómez and 17th-place Braunschweig host 6th-place Paderborn in the 2. Bundesliga.

Rapid Wien vs LASK Linz, 2:30p: George Bello and 3rd-place LASK host 6th-place Rapid Vienna in Austria's top tier.
Telstar vs ADO Den Haag, 3p: Justin Che and 3rd-place Den Haag visit 17th-place Telstar (Sebastian Soto's old club, remember?) in the Eerste Divisie.

George Bello and 3rd-place LASK host 6th-place Rapid Vienna in Austria’s top tier. Telstar vs ADO Den Haag, 3p: Justin Che and 3rd-place Den Haag visit 17th-place Telstar (Sebastian Soto’s old club, remember?) in the Eerste Divisie.

That’s it! Did I miss anything that matters? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!