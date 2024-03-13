USMNT Concacaf Nations League Finals roster announced

The United States Men’s National Team will once again try to defend a title next week when they head to Dallas-Fort Worth for the Concacaf Nations League Finals. Today, U.S. Soccer announced the 23 players that will comprise the roster for those matches via a segment on the pregame coverage of UEFA Champions League on Paramount+.

The USMNT has won both previous editions of the Concacaf Nations League and are the only team that has ever hoisted the trophy. They’re looking to do so again in a final four bracket that includes Jamaica, Panama, and Mexico. The USMNT will take on Jamaica in the semifinals, and will play either Panama or Mexico in the final or 3rd place match.

The roster features many of the regular players that we have seen in recent windows. As the team prepares for this summer’s Copa America, head coach Gregg Berhalter sees this as a chance to bring his best available unit to once again fight for the Nations League title. The roster release sees the return of two players from lengthy injury absences, Tyler Adams and Josh Sargeant.

“The objective ahead of us is clear. We want to compete for our third Nations League title and continue to challenge ourselves to succeed in knockout round matches,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “This is a group of players with a lot of experience in these types of matches and we look forward to the opportunity.”

The 23-player USMNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): 22-Drake Callender (Inter Miami), 18-Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), 1-Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

DEFENDERS (8): 2-Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), 23-Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), 16-Mark McKenzie (Genk), 13-Tim Ream (Fulham FC), 3-Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), 5-Antonee Robinson (Fulham FC), 12-Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), 19-Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

MIDFIELDERS (6): 4-Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), 15-Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), 14-Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), 8-Weston McKennie (Juventus FC), 6-Yunus Musah (AC Milan), 7-Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest)

FORWARDS (6): 20-Folarin Balogun (Monaco), 17-Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven), 9-Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), 10-Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), 11-Josh Sargent (Norwich City), 21-Tim Weah (Juventus FC)

