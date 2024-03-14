Choose the USMNT starting XI against Jamaica

It’s almost time for the Nations League semifinal. The USMNT will face Jamaica on Thursday, March 21 at AT&T Stadium (“Jerry World”) in Arlington, TX. The winner will advance to the Nations League final against either Mexico or Panama on Sunday, March 24.

Now, the question is: who should be in the starting lineup? Let’s take a poll to see what the community thinks!

During a virtual press conference yesterday to discuss the Nations League roster, USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter provided lots of feedback behind some of the decisions he made with the roster. One insight was that Tyler Adams is available to play in 45-minute increments. Berhalter said of Adams’ callup, “[this] decision was basically the [result] of months of communication with his club.”

He also discussed Gio Reyna’s inclusion despite struggling to find time on the field at Nottingham Forest. “For us, he’s performed well in this last year, basically. We thought that was enough,” Berhalter said in response to Reyna’s production at Forest compared to that on the USMNT.

Finally, one of the biggest omissions from the roster was Union Berlin’s Brenden Aaronson, who has struggled this season on the club level but has been a mainstay on the USMNT for the past couple years. Berhalter remarked on how the decision to leave him off the roster, along with all the other players omitted, was incredibly hard to do. “This was probably the most difficult squad we’ve had to pick. We think there’s guys ahead of him right now.” Berhalter also mentioned that there will be opportunities for players not on the roster to get back to the USMNT in later windows.

Now, it’s time. Make your picks, and then hit the comments to let us know what other thoughts you have about it! Looking forward to seeing the results.

Which players are you most excited about? Who might be your first players off the bench? Hit the comments to let us know.