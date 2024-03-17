Brenden Aaronson, Haji Wright added to USMNT Concacaf Nations League Finals roster

The United States Men’s National Team had to make a couple of substitutions before the team meets up in Dallas this week. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that Brenden Aaronson and Haji Wright will be added to the USMNT Concacaf Nations League Finals roster as injury replacements for Luca de la Torre and Josh Sargeant.

Both players were on the 2022 FIFA World Cup roster, each appearing in all 4 matches for the USMNT at the tournament. Haji Wright scoring a goal in the Round of 16 loss to the Netherlands. Wright has scored 13 goals for Coventry City this season across all competitions, including a game-winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Aaronson also scored yesterday in a match against Werder Bremen.

Because the roster had already been listed, only the numbers of the departing players were available to the injury replacements. It worked out for the most part, with Aaronson taking the #11 he normally wears and Wright taking #14. Both will be added as forwards, but create some versatility for USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter in the absence of de la Torre and Sargeant. Aaronson can play as an attacking midfielder or even a winger, while Wright can operate at the 9 and on the wing. Berhalter hopes each can add to a strong roster that will hopefully lift the Concacaf Nations League trophy for the 3rd straight time.

The current 23-player USMNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): 22-Drake Callender (Inter Miami), 18-Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), 1-Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

DEFENDERS (8): 2-Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), 23-Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), 16-Mark McKenzie (Genk), 13-Tim Ream (Fulham FC), 3-Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), 5-Antonee Robinson (Fulham FC), 12-Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), 19-Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

MIDFIELDERS (5): 4-Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), 15-Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), 8-Weston McKennie (Juventus FC), 6-Yunus Musah (AC Milan), 7-Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest)

FORWARDS (6): 11-Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), 20-Folarin Balogun (Monaco), 17-Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven), 9-Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), 10-Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), 21-Tim Weah (Juventus FC), 14-Haji Wright (Coventry City)

