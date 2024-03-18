USA Soccercast, Episode 128: Discussing the new U.S. Soccer jerseys

The USA Soccercast is back with Episode 128, as we discuss the release of the new U.S. Soccer jerseys for 2024.

The USMNT, USWNT, and the youth and extended national teams will all wear the new look, and of course it has people talking. We discuss the jerseys and how they look, focusing on the need for U.S. Soccer to develop a jersey identity ahead of the 2026 World Cup (and you KNOW which one is preferred).

After the break, we recap the USWNT’s win at the Concacaf W Gold Cup to become the inaugural champions. Still, some questions are left about the team’s play, their roster construction, and how it changes as we approach this summer’s Olympics. The USWNT will have to further reduce the squad from 23 players to 18, and that’s with so many players who didn’t make the W Gold Cup roster or are returning from lengthy injury absences. Emma Hayes will have her work cut out for her, and time is not a luxury that she will possess. We discuss some of the things the USWNT need to figure out moving forward.

