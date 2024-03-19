In November, the United States Men’s National Team accomplished the main objective attached to the current edition of the CONCACAF Nations League: reaching the semifinal round and thereby qualifying for the 2024 Copa América. However, with a title on the line, the next task for the two-time defending champions is a strengthening Jamaica, as Mexico and Panama loom on the other side of the bracket. With a ticket to the next World Cup already punched, meaningful competition is at a premium and every ounce of match experience counts. Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium — an 80,000-seat venue, also known as Jerry World, with Hellas Matrix Turf — is set to host.

This is the 33rd all-time meeting between the two nations, with the USMNT holding a 19-3-10 advantage – most recently, the sides played to a 1-1 draw in the group stage at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Ranked 57th internationally by FIFA, Jamaica advanced to the semifinal round by finishing atop Group B with a 3-0-1 record before defeating Canada on away goals in the quarterfinals by a 4-4 aggregate score, overcoming a two-goal deficit and winning the away leg. The Reggae Boyz continue to improve and appear a likely favorite to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, which would be the team’s second-ever appearance and first since 1998.

Jamaica is managed by Heimir Hallgrímsson, who was appointed to the role in September of 2022. In addition to several club stints, the 56-year-old dentist from Vestmannaeyjar led his home nation of Iceland to a quarterfinal finish at the 2016 EURO and a first-ever qualification to the 2018 World Cup. He cited the upcoming Copa América as helping the team’s ongoing development with additional experience and providing a boost to the program’s overall financial picture.

The manager noted some displeasure with information leaving camp and being published. “It is interesting to talk about the squad because it is already on social media, so it’s interesting and makes you wonder who you can trust or not,” Hallgrimsson shared in a recent press conference. “It leaks easily out here in Jamaica, so we need to be more careful, especially going into important matches like these that we don’t give any advantage to the opponents... There is an old Arab proverb that says, ‘It is better to have 1,000 enemies outside of the tent than to have one inside of it.’”

Hallgrímsson initially named a 23-player roster for the Nations League Finals, a group that domestic newspaper The Gleaner described as “depleted.” Sheffield Wednesday “sensation” Bailey Cadamarteri was initially included but opted to accept an invitation to the England U-19 squad. Notable attackers Leon Bailey and Trivante Stewart are absent from camp due to “internal disciplinary issues” after “breaking the team’s curfew,” while Ethan Pinnock and Amari’i Bell have endured injury struggles. Demarai Gray and Shamar Nicholson will miss the USMNT match due to suspension.

***

GOALKEEPERS (3): Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Shaquan Davis (Mount Pleasant), Jahmali Waite (El Paso Locomotive)

DEFENDERS (7): Richard King (Cavalier), Damion Lowe (Philadelphia Union), Di’shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday), Michael Hector (Charlton Athletic), Dexter Lembikisa (Heart of Midlothian), Tayvon Gray (New York City FC), Greg Leigh (Oxford United)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Daniel Johnson (Stoke City), Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City), Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham), Karoy Anderson (Charlton Athletic), Kasey Palmer (Coventry City), Renaldo Cephas (Ankaragücü)

FORWARDS (6): Cory Burke (New York Red Bulls), Demarai Gray (Al-Ettifaq), Shamar Nicholson (Clermont Foot), Michail Antonio (West Ham United), Jamal Lowe (Swansea City), Kaheim Dixon (Arnett Gardens)

***

Hallgrímsson is a strict adherent to the 4-4-2 formation that clogs the center of the field; his decision in the second leg against Canada to shift a centre-back into the six role drew rave reviews from observers. He places an emphasis on reacting quickly after losing possession and covering the opponent’s passing lanes, adopting a “gung-ho” mentality that can leave the wings exposed. When pushed into the defensive half, the counter-punching Reggae Boyz withstand pressure for long periods of time, ceding control and employing a more physical game to prevent progression. Long balls over the top, individual runs, and set pieces are the main sources of danger, the third a true demonstration of the team’s growing organization and tenacity.

Andre Blake remains the number one for both club and country, making a career-high number of appearances last season for the Philadelphia Union. The 33-year-old goalkeeper lacks the explosiveness of his younger days but is still capable of pulling off the key saves that can tilt proceedings, as evidenced by his multiple blocks in the cagier moments against Canada. He remains a fantastic shot-stopper, aided by intelligent footwork and sublime athleticism. While not the most involved or accurate with his passing, his quick throws spring several counter-attacks.

Veteran Philadelphia Union defender Damion Lowe is a blunt physical presence with surprising mobility and the ability to cover the opponent’s best attacker. He is strong in the one-on-one and one of Major League Soccer’s most-productive and harassing presences. Di’Shon Bernard of Sheffield Wednesday recently made his senior international debut and is considered a future star for Jamaica. “Comfortable in possession,” the 23-year-old England-born centre-back was praised by the manager for his “physical strength, speed, and attacking skill,” displaying “an excellent read of the game” while “rarely caught out of position” and “cutting out crosses with ease.” There’s also a chance that Michael Hector factors into proceedings, especially after playing a key hybrid role in stopping Canada in the quarterfinal round. His size, “tackling, defensive awareness, and raw pace” have enabled him to enjoy a long professional career and provide Jamaica with multiple tactical dimensions.

Greg Leigh was stationed at left fullback for the previous 360 minutes of meaningful competition, bringing his brand of direct attacking, a healthy balance of speed and strength, and stout defending. With six goals for Oxford United in League One, the 29-year-old peripatetic is enjoying a career season at his tenth professional club in ten years. One of the squad’s youngest members, Dexter Lembikisa covers the length of the field with “a good amount of technical ability” and “fantastic athleticism.” He is praised as having an excellent “footballing brain” belying his youth and the awareness to work out of dangerous situations without committing costly errors.

Versatile former England youth international Joel Latibeaudiere brings keen defensive instincts, well-measured distribution to the midfield, and a fearless nature that leads to blocked shots. The 23-year-old currently on the books at Coventry City is described as “comfortable with the ball at his feet, confident, and [able to] play on the deck.” The advanced role is likely to be held by veteran Daniel Johnson, who is one of Jamaica’s more effective players since joining the program in 2020 and moved to Stoke City after eight-and-a-half seasons with Preston North End. The 31-year-old from Kingston picks his moments with the precision of a tailor, utilizing his creative dribbling, incisive passing, and late runs to break down the opponent.

Despite coming off of a knee injury, Jamal Lowe is making his return to the fold, potentially registering his first international appearance since May of 2023. The Swansea attacker and former gym teacher has six goals and two assists this season in the Championship, displaying pace, aggressive runs up the field, creativity, and intelligent distribution. Providing equanimity and a steadying presence on the opposite side of the formation is Bobby Decordova-Reid of Fulham, who is described as “almost perfect” tactically with an elevated understanding of the game and an unselfishness to do whatever is asked of him. While his high defensive work rate is the key asset, the 31-year-old from Bristol can still uncork the occasional wonder-strike.

The versatile Kasey Palmer made two starts in the group stage before suffering an adductor injury but has been a star for Coventry City in the FA Cup with two goals and four assists in four matches. Sitting in the hole, he is devastating on set pieces, works hard to regain possession with physical challenges, plays all manner of incisive passes, and creates opportunities through sheer effort. While significant fanfare accompanied the arrival of Michail Antonio to the program, his West Ham production has yet to carry over to the international level. The manager is unconcerned, noting that the 33-year-old attacker “gives a lot of energy” and opens up space because “opponents surround him” – although, his aerial presence and dangerous late runs could certainly prove useful.

Whether through recruitment or development, Jamaica continues to add talented players to the program and coalescence into a well-oiled machine as chemistry builds. This match was anticipated to be another tight, physical chess match, but the visiting side could struggle with the absence of multiple key figures. However, with the victory over Canada in the quarterfinals, the corner may have been turned directly into de facto status as CONCACAF’s third-best team – the missing grail of a continent title to be achieved sooner rather than later.

The match is scheduled for Thursday, March 21st at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, 4:00 p.m. Pacific. Viewing options include Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, and FUBO TV (free trial).