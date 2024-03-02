2024 W Gold Cup, Quarterfinals Day 1: Match thread and discussion

The quarterfinals of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup are here! The first day of the quarterfinals will see Canada take on Costa Rica and Brazil face Argentina.

The teams were reseeded after the end of the group stage, and Canada was listed as the top seed due to their perfect group stage in winning Group C. Coincidentally, they will take on Costa Rica, who were also in Group C. The teams played each on Wednesday, with Canada winning 3-0. Costa Rica advanced to the quarterfinals as the 8th and final seed, and they needed the actual drawing of lots against Puerto Rico to get to the knockout stage. Costa Rica’s ball was picked out of the bowl, and they get to face Canada again. They will have to do much better to upset Canada and make it to the semifinals.

In the other quarterfinal match of the day, Brazil takes on Argentina in a huge rivalry. Brazil got to this point by winning Group B, while Argentina was 3rd place in Group A but advanced as the strongest 3rd place team. This match will surely bring fireworks as both teams want to send the other home.

We’re in the knockout stage now. Winners will get to play in the semifinals, while the losers will leave in disappointment. It should be a fun Saturday evening of matches!

How to watch

Canada vs. Costa Rica

Location: BMO Stadium, LA

Kick-off time: 7:00pm Eastern, 4:00pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English) (Free Trial w/ code GOAT), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Brazil vs. Argentina

Location: BMO Stadium, LA

Kick-off time: 10:15pm Eastern, 7:15pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English) (Free Trial w/ code GOAT), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

