USA Soccercast, Episode #129: Concacaf Nations League is here!

The USA Soccercast returns with Episode 129 as the Concacaf Nations League Finals are set to begin Thursday in Dallas-Fort Worth!

The USMNT roster has been named for the Concacaf Nations League Finals, and it’s a strong one. We take a look at the roster and how difficult of a decision it was for head coach Gregg Berhalter. It’s a chance for the USMNT to win a trophy, in this case win one for the 3rd straight time. That’s not something that many people thought this team could do, but it keeps the team motivated for success as they continue to progress towards this summer’s Copa America.

The U-23s are also playing this week in two friendlies against some tough opponents that they could see at the Olympics this summer. They also have a loaded roster that has a lot of players with USMNT experience, and they’re looking to get even more time together as they head to Paris this summer to try and go for gold.

