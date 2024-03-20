Olympic soccer tournament groups revealed

The 2024 Olympic Draw took place this afternoon, and the United States Women’s National Team along with the USMNT U-23s learned who they would face in the group stage of the Olympic tournament this summer.

The USWNT were in Pot 1 due to its status as the 4th ranked team in the world. The USWNT were placed in Group B alongside Germany, Australia, and the winner of an African playoff between Zambia and Morocco. Germany was guaranteed to be in the group with the USWNT because Pot 1 also contained France and Spain, who couldn’t be drawn with Germany. That left them to be grouped with the United States, so they were also placed in Group B.

The women’s football Olympic field still has two teams that are to be determined. African qualifying next month will determine which of Morocco, Zambia, South Africa, or Nigeria will enter the field. Either Morocco or Zambia will be the first match for the USWNT in the Olympics.

The groups for the women’s tournament:

Group A - France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand

Group B - USA, Zambia/Morocco, Germany, Australia

Group C - Spain, Japan , Nigeria/South Africa, Brazil

Our third opponent will be decided in a playoff during the April international window.







USA

⬜️ Zambia or Morocco

Germany

Australia — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) March 20, 2024

The group stage schedule for the USWNT:

USWNT vs. Zambia/Morocco - July 25th, Allianz Riviera, Nice

USWNT vs. Germany - July 28th, Allianz Riviera, Nice

Australia vs. USWNT - July 31st, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

For the men’s tournament, the USMNT U-23s are in the Olympic field for the first time since 2008. They were placed in Group A alongside hosts France, New Zealand, and the interconfederation playoff between Guinea and the 4th place team from the Asian Cup. The U-23s will open up the tournament by facing the hosts on July 24th. The U-23s are also scheduled to play both France and Guinea in friendlies this weekend.

Four teams will be determined via the AFC U-23 Asian Cup next month as well as the interconfederation playoff between the 4th place team in the Asian Cup and Guinea. The U-23s will face the interconfederation playoff winner in their 2nd match.

The groups for the men’s tournament:

Group A - France, USA, AFC 4/Guinea, New Zealand

Group B - Argentina, Morocco, AFC 3, Ukraine

Group C - AFC 2, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic

Group D - AFC 1, Paraguay, Mali, Israel

Your #OlyMNT |



France

USA

⬜️ AFC-CAF Playoff Winner

New Zealand — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) March 20, 2024

The group stage schedule for the U-23s:

France vs. USA - July 24th, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

New Zealand vs. USA - July 27th, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

USA vs. AFC 4/Guinea - July 30th, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne

