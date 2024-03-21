USA vs. Jamaica, Concacaf Nations League Semifinals: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

We have reached the Concacaf Nations League Finals, and four teams descend upon AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to determine who will be the winner of the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League.

The United States Men’s National Team are the only team who has ever held the trophy, and they enter as the two-time defending champions. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has said it is harder to hold onto a title than it is to go win one, so the pressure is on for the team to deliver and keep their hands on the trophy.

Jamaica is the first team with the opportunity to ruin the USMNT’s tournament as they look to come in and spoil the fun. There are several players out for Jamaica, including Michail Antonio and Demarai Gray. On the USMNT side, Sergiño Dest is serving a red card suspension and will not be available. But, that won’t change the fact that both teams are going to try and take charge in the match and hopefully be the ones standing at the end.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Jamaica lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:00pm Eastern, 4:00pm Pacific

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Available TV: TUDN (Spanish), Univision (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English) (Free Trial w/ code GOAT), Univision Now (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.