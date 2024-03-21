Poll results: USMNT lineup vs Jamaica

Today the USMNT will face Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal in Arlington, TX. A week ago, we published a poll to get readers’ picks for the starting lineup. After a whopping 688 responses, let’s look at the results!

Sergiño Dest is suspended for the Jamaica game due to his red card against Trinidad & Tobago in November.

As a reminder, the original USMNT roster included Josh Sargent and Luca de la Torre, but they were replaced by Haji Wright and Brenden Aaronson due to injuries. The poll was not updated to reflect the roster change.

GOALKEEPERS (3): 22-Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), 18-Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City/WAL; 9/0), 1-Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 37/0)

DEFENDERS (8): 2-Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 32/2), 23-Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 3/0), 16-Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 13/0), 13-Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 55/1), 3-Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 14/1), 5-Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 39/4), 12-Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 28/3), 19-Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 8/0)

MIDFIELDERS (5): 4-Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 36/1), 15-Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 9/0), 8-Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 49/11), 6-Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 33/0), 7-Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 24/7)

FORWARDS (7): 11-Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER; 38/8), 20-Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 8/3), 17-Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 8/0), 9-Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 22/10), 10-Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 64/28), 21-Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 35/5), 14-Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 7/2)

With all these players to choose from, here’s the lineup readers selected:

Matt Turner has lost some fan confidence, but he was still the clear #1 pick over Ethan Horvath in goal, pulling in nearly 600 votes, over 85%.

Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, and Joe Scally were clear selections for the back line, with Tim Ream able to get past Miles Robinson for the second CB spot.

The McKennie-Musah-Reyna midfield was the winner, with Johnny Cardoso the closest competitor to Gio Reyna for the third midfield role.

Pulisic-Balogun-Weah was a very clear front three choice. Josh Sargent was competing with Balogun, but unfortunately he did have to withdraw due to injury.

The second most popular lineup (replacing the 10th field player, Gio Reyna, with the 11th, Johnny Cardoso) looks like this:

What do you think of the results? What lineup do you think we’ll see tonight? Which players are you excited about? Hit the comments to discuss.