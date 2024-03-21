USA vs. Jamaica, 2024 Concacaf Nations League Semifinals: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team needed a last minute hand from Jamaica to move to overtime and eventually defeat Jamaica on Thursday night, finishing with a 3-1 win to move on to the Nations League final. It was a shocker of a start as the U.S. fell behind 31 seconds in after a Jamaica throw in was mishandled and Joe Scally was left watching at the back post as the ensuing cross was headed home by Jamaica’s Gregory Leigh. The score line stayed 1-0 until well into the sixth minute of stoppage time when a US corner was deflected off the head of Cory Burke for an own goal that threw the USMNT a lifeline. The US made the most of the second chance as Haji Wright scored two goals in extra time to win the match as the us advanced.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

