Choose the USMNT starting XI against Mexico

Well, THAT was an interesting game. The USMNT pulled off the late victory over Jamaica, tying the game in second-half stoppage time before pulling ahead in extra time for the 3-1 final score.

We’re moving on. Mexico cruised past Panama 3-0, and two days from now it will USA vs Mexico in the Nations League final. Now, the question is: who should be in the starting lineup? Let’s take a poll to see what the community thinks!

There are special considerations after having played a 120’ game and with only two days’ rest in between. It might make sense to rotate to get fresh legs on the field to the greatest extent possible. Obviously the final decisions will be left up to you, the voters, but in an attempt to be helpful, I’ve included the minutes each player played last night.

Sergiño Dest is an obvious choice to start, as he should be fresh after missing the Jamaica game due to suspension. Do you rotate the back line at all after Jedi, Richards, and Miles all played 120 minutes against Jamaica? How about the front six? Did Haji Wright and Gio Reyna earn starts in the final after bossing the semifinal?

The choice is yours! Make your picks, and then hit the comments to let us know what other thoughts you have about it! Looking forward to seeing the results.

Which players are you most excited about? Who might be your first players off the bench? Hit the comments to let us know.