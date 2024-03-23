USA vs. Mexico, Concacaf Nations League Final: What to watch for

The United States Men’s National Team fight for a title tomorrow night as one of the fiercest rivalries in the world is renewed in the Concacaf Nations League Final. USA vs. Mexico.

The history of the rivalry in the Concacaf Nations League Finals alone is one for the history books. The two teams have faced each other in every edition of the tournament, and each have come with chaos. There was the Malice at Mile High in the 2021 final, and then the chaos that ensued on the field in the 2023 semifinal that included red cards to Weston McKennie (and one torn jersey that will live forever in history) and Sergiño Dest.

The USMNT won both of those previous matches against Mexico, 3-2 in 2021 and 3-0 last summer. They hope to win another one and walk out of AT&T Stadium with the Nations League trophy to continue to be the only team to ever put their hands on it. They will have to have a much more inspired performance than the one they had in the semifinal against Jamaica for the first 95 minutes of the game.

Latest Form

USA

W (3-1 AET) - Jamaica - Concacaf Nations League Semifinals

L (0-1) - Slovenia - Friendly

L (1-2) - Trinidad & Tobago - Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals

W (3-0) - Trinidad & Tobago - Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals

W (4-0) - Ghana - Friendly

Mexico

W (3-0) - Panama - Concacaf Nations League Semifinals

L (2-3) - Colombia - Friendly

W (2-0) - Honduras - Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals

L (0-2) - Honduras - Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals

D (2-2) - Germany - Friendly

What To Watch For

The need to be much sharper. The team just didn’t have it for 95 minutes of the match against Jamaica, not making great passes or decisions with the ball. Their shots weren’t great, and they just have to overall play much sharper than they did.

Play with urgency. It should be an easy one, but it proved to be something lacking in the semifinals. Urgency needs to be present...this is for a trophy. If they can’t get up for USA-Mexico and play like it means something, then Mexico will take them out.

Don’t give up an early goal. Sure, the USMNT have won each of the 4 matches where they’ve allowed a goal in the 1st minute all-time, but let’s not test that record against Mexico. The defense needs to be on point, and all 11 guys on the field have to track back to the ball to keep Mexico stumped and force them to make mistakes.

Lineup Prediction

Based on some of the play against Jamaica and the return of Sergiño Dest from suspension, Gregg Berhalter will likely make a few changes to his lineup:

Matt Turner remains in goal, and Berhalter makes a couple of changes to his back line. He brings on Tim Ream to partner with Miles Robinson at centerback, with Dest back at right back and Antonee Robinson remaining at left back.

In the middle, He switches it around to allow for more creativity while having more guys able to track back on defense. Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah are the guys at central midfield, with Gio Reyna ahead of them in a central attacking position. Christian Pulisic remains on the left wing, and Tim Weah remains on the right wing.

Ricardo Pepi will start up top, but expect semifinal hero Haji Wright and Folarin Balogun to make appearances in this match.

Prediction

The last time the two teams met in a Concacaf Nations League Final, it was one of the most epic matches in the rivalry’s history. This will be no exception. Embrace the chaos. 3-2 after extra time to the United States.