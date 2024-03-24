USA vs. Jamaica, 2024 Concacaf Nations League Semifinals: Man of the Match

It was a dreadful start to the match against Jamaica for the United States on Thursday night in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. The USMNT needed every second of stoppage time, along with some Jamaican assistance, to make it to extra time and pull out the 3-1 win. That fueled some pretty interesting results in our Man of the Match voting.

Right back stand-in Joe Scally, called upon with Sergiño Dest missing the match due to suspension, bore the brunt of the voting as he was caught watching on Jamaica’s opener and then was pulled by Gregg Berhalter at halftime in favor of a midfielder playing nominally out of position. Speaking of Berhalter, Scally was the only player to get a lower score than the coach for the match.

Perhaps that was because all of the starters seemed to struggle with Christian Pulisic being the highest rated starter from the match. His score of 6.08 was the only starter with a score higher than the match official, Selvin Brown (6.04). The three highest scores of the match went to three second half subs: Tyler Adams coming in at 6.3, while Gio Reyna and Haji Wright both cracking the 8 point mark. In the end, it was Haji Wright just squeaking past Reyna to be named the SSFC Man of the Match, which was well earned with his two goal performance.

Here are the ratings for all of the players from the Jamaica match:

Haji Wright (Sub) - 8.37

Gio Reyna (Sub) - 8.34

Tyler Adams (Sub) - 6.30

Christian Pulisic - 6.08

Weston McKennie - 5.95

Ricardo Pepi (Sub) - 5.81

Johnny Cardoso (Sub) - 5.79

Brenden Aaronson (Sub) - 5.76

Miles Robinson - 5.75

Antonee Robinson - 5.57

Tim Weah - 5.55

Chris Richards - 5.38

Matt Turner 5.11

Yunus Musah - 4.97

Malik Tillman - 4.93

Folarin Balogun - 4.68

Joe Scally - 3.51

—

Coach - Gregg Berhalter - 3.77

Official - Selvin Brown - 6.03

Was Wright your man of the match or would you have given it to his setup man, Gio Reyna? How do Thursday’s grades have you feeling heading into Sunday night’s final? Let us know in the comments section below.