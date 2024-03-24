USA vs. Mexico, Concacaf Nations League Final: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The rivalry continues. Tonight, the United States Men’s National Team will once again face their biggest rivals when they take on Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League final. The USMNT renew their rivalry, which has occurred in each of the previous editions of the Concacaf Nations League. Just like 2021, this battle will be for the Nations League trophy.

The USMNT will need to play more inspired soccer against El Tri, who took care of business against Panama in the semifinals. The United States had to work some 96th minute magic to force extra time against Jamaica, where Haji Wright provided a brace to secure the victory.

In each of the previous USA-Mexico matchups in the Concacaf Nations League Finals, there has been chaos, there has been red cards, and there have been moments that will forever live in the history books of this rivalry. Tonight will likely be no different. Buckle up, because it’s going to be a ride, and the winner will lift the Concacaf Nations League trophy.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Mexico lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 9:15pm Eastern, 7:15pm Pacific

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Available TV: TUDN (Spanish), Univision (Spanish), UniMás (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English) (Free Trial w/ code GOAT), Univision Now (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

