Kings of Concacaf, USA lift Nations League trophy for third time

Starting Lineup: Matt Turner, Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Sergiño Dest, Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright, Christian Pulisic.

Subs: Yunus Musah, Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson, Miles Robinson, Johnny Cardoso, Mark McKenzie, Malik Tillman, Ethan Horvath, Joe Scally, Folarin Balogun, Drake Callender, Kristoffer Lund Hansen.

The last time we saw USMNT, they were in a rock fight with Jamaica, nearly surviving by the skin of their teeth despite the 3-1 score line. Conceding in the first 10 seconds of the match, the team had to fight for 89+ minutes before finally scoring the equalizer to send them to extra time, where they put away the opposition, setting the stage for a rivalry match in the finals. With a chance to make it three straight Concacaf Nations League championships, the squad will first have to get past their pesky neighbors to the South, Concacaf rivals, Mexico.

After the putrid start in the semifinals, the USA came out fast to start this one. Immediately putting pressure on Mexico from the off, the team nearly opened scoring in the first minute of the match, but Pulisic’s effort was denied by a great save from Mexico’s Ochoa. That didn’t deter the US though, as they continued to take control of the match, applying even more pressure through the opening stages of the match.

Despite keeping 60% of the possession, the team couldn’t find ways past the Mexican defense like it had in the opening few minutes, and it looked like we would head into the halftime break without either side finding the back of the net. However, the returning Tyler Adams knew he was on a minutes restriction and was determined to make the absolute most of it. With time running out in the half he unloaded a shot from the other side of Texas that lasered past Ochoa, settling into the back of the net, giving USMNT the lead.

The goal put all the pressure on Mexico, who had been somewhat in control through the first half. Now, the USA had them right where they wanted, down a goal and needing to get risky in the second half to find an equalizer. All the squad had to now was see out the win and lift their third Concacaf Nations League trophy.

In decades past, the US would be happy with the goal, and start defending for their lives, but not this generation. No, this team is filled with players who smell blood in the water and go even harder for the kill. Tonight was no different as they opened the second half much like the first, hunting for the back of the net. To their credit, Mexico did seem to come alive to start the second half as well, but they were finding it difficult to get looks. The ones they did get, they did absolutely nothing with.

What Mexico couldn’t do, USMNT could. In the 63rd minute Gio Reyna found himself in the right place at the best time, as a ball that bounced around in the box found him along the edge of it, and he unloaded an effort without a second thought. The shot got past Ochoa, giving the USA a two goal lead as it looked more and more like another trophy was set to be theirs.

The USA were able to weather the numbers and dark arts that Mexico deployed late in the match, to see out the 2-0 win, giving them the Concacaf Nations League trophy for a third time. They also proved, yet again, that there is indeed a new king atop Concacaf. The US will celebrate, and go back to club action until the summer. They will play a pair of friendlies in June to prepare for the Copa América tournament that begins at the end of that month. Another chance for the USA to show their strength on this long road to 2026.