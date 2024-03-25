USA vs. Mexico, 2024 Concacaf Nations League Finals: Community player ratings

Another USMNT match against Mexico, another win, and another dos a cero result. You love to see it. After 45 minutes of scoreless play with the US winning the possession battle but unable to break through on the scoresheet they struck via a Tyler Adams thunderbolt just before stoppage time of the first half. The US would add another after a lovely Christian Pulisic move down the end line would lead to a Mexico clearance attempt that only made it’s way as far as Giovanni Reyna who slotted it home. The second goal would be the final of the match which would, did we mention this already, lead to a dos a cero final.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

Click here for a mobile-friendly link.