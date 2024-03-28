USA vs. Mexico, 2024 Concacaf Nations League Final: Man of the Match

The USMNT came out ready to fight for victory on Sunday night, and it paid off to the tune of a Dos a Cero victory (it will never get old saying that) and lifting the Concacaf Natios League trophy for the 3rd straight time. As Mexico looked on, the United States hoisted a number of individual awards as well.

It was a huge shift from the semifinal match against Jamaica, when all the starters’ ratings were at or below six and it was the substitutes who saved the match and had the high scores. On Sunday, all but two of the starters rated over a six, and the two who didn’t (Chris Richards and Haji Wright) were both within a tenth of a point. As an entire group ,the starters averaged a 7.6 and it’s no surprise that the goal scorers were the highest ranking of the day.

Sergiño Dest was back in the lineup and picked up a 7.38 rating with a performance that showed what a difference there is between our starting right back and the next man up. Tim Ream also stepped into the lineup and showed that he hasn’t lost a step yet and still deserves a look moving forward, though many assume he will not be an option in 2026 due to his age. Ultimately though, Gio Reyna’s performance and minutes outmatched Tyler Adams’ jaw dropping rocket as Reyna walks away with the SSFC Man of the Match honors to match his Concacaf award for player of the tournament.

Here are the ratings for all of the players from the Jamaica match:

Gio Reyna - 8.30

Tyler Adams - 8.03

Sergiño Dest - 7.38

Tim Ream - 7.30

Christian Pulisic - 7.20

Weston McKennie 6.95

Matt Turner 6.53

Antonee Robinson - 6.46

Tim Weah - 6.20

Johnny Cardoso (Sub) 6.16

Chris Richards - 5.98

Haji Wright - 5.93

Yunus Musah (Sub) - 5.64

Brenden Aaronson (Sub) - 5.49

Folarin Balogun (Sub) - 5.48

Malik Tillman (Sub) - 5.48

Coach - Gregg Berhalter - 6.55

Official - Selvin Brown - 6.71

Do these ratings seem about right to you or what would you have changed? Let us know in the comments section below.