Mexico vs. Paraguay, 2024 W Gold Cup Quarterfinals Day 2: Match thread and discussion

We enter the 2nd day of the 2024 W Gold Cup quarterfinals, where Mexico will take on Paraguay before the United States faces Colombia. The first match will be an intriguing one to start the day.

Mexico enters this quarterfinal matchup as the 3 seed, having won Group A in shocking fashion with a 2-0 win over the USWNT. They hope to continue their scoring pace and advance to the semifinals. They will take on a Paraguay team that is the 6th seed, having finished 2nd in Group C and needed a 3-2 win over El Salvador to secure their place in the knockout stage. The winner moves onto San Diego to face Brazil, and both will be going for it. Tune in!

How to watch

Mexico vs. Paraguay

Location: BMO Stadium, LA

Kick-off time: 5:00pm Eastern, 2:00pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English) (Free Trial w/ code GOAT), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.