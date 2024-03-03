USA vs. Colombia, 2024 W Gold Cup: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team are in the knockout stage, but because of a shocking 2-0 loss to Mexico in their group stage finale, we see a quarterfinal match for the ages tonight. The USWNT, who finished 2nd in Group A, will face Colombia, who were the runners-up in Group B. The winner will face Canada in the semifinals.

The USWNT need to regroup and figure out a way to attack and defend much better than they did against Mexico. It’s an opportunity for them to get back on track by taking it to a Colombia team that is very dangerous. The Gals have a ton of options to provide more creative options up front while also holding down Colombia’s great players on defense. It will be on interim coach Twila Kilgore to make the adjustments to get a team out there that can do damage.

On the other side, Colombia has several stars that can eliminate anyone from a tournament, including Real Madrid star Linda Caicedo. Las Cafeteras will look to dazzle on offense and be physical on defense to frustrate the USWNT and hope they can make a mistake. But, they will also try to find ways to fly past the American defense.

It’s gut check time for the USWNT. Win or go home...time to put in the work.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Colombia lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 8:15pm Eastern, 5:15pm Pacific

Venue: BMO Stadium, LA

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English) (Free Trial w/ code GOAT), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

