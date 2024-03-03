USA vs. Colombia, 2024 W Gold Cup: What to watch for

After a disappointing end to the 2024 W Gold Cup Group Stage, The United States Women’s National Team look to not only bounce back, but re-establish themselves as the favorites in this tournament, with a win over Colombia in the Quarter-Finals. Much easier said than done, especially given how the USWNT has played as of late.

Despite going with a more veteran forward lineup, the USWNT couldn’t get past their new rivals, Mexico. From the start it was a match that left a bad taste in the mouths of players and supporters alike, not just losing to the neighbors down South, but with the way they lost. Unimaginative, at times out-paced, and left looking like a Nation prime for a downfall. However, that can easily be remedied by using the immensely talented youth waiting in the wings.

Recent Form

After cruising through the first two matches of the group stage, the USWNT staggered and fell to growing rivals and the rapidly improving, Mexico National Team, 2-0 in their last match of the stage. Now, the squad look to get back on track, going up against a really exciting Colombian side that would love nothing more than to get a win over one of the best teams in the world, while keeping their W Gold Cup hopes alive.

Speaking of, Colombia have also come away from the group stages with two wins and a loss. The exciting young side opened up the tournament with an impressive 6-0 win over Panama. They nearly got past an equally exciting Brazil, in the end falling 1-0. Colombia bounced back with a 2-0 win over Puerto Rico, giving them eight goals for the group stages while just conceding one.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (8): Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns)*

MIDFIELDERS (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

FORWARDS (6): Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)**, Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

*Becky Sauerbrunn replaced Alana Cook, who was withdrawn due to injury, on the roster

**Alex Morgan replaced Mia Fishel, who was withdrawn due to injury, on the roster

What to Watch For

Containing Caicedo. Another one of those, easier said than done, tasks. Linda Caicedo is the young phenom that Colombia runs most of their attack through. She has two goals so far this tournament, but if USWNT thought Mexico let it fly, watch out for Caicedo and Colombia.

Options, Options. This isn’t the first time these two sides have met recently. They played a set of friendlies in October 2023. Colombia fought for the draw in their first matchup, but USWNT got the big 3-0 win in the second match. Much like the question has been for a while, which US side will we see?

Youth Movement. The difference between those aforementioned results? Youth. In the draw, we saw a more veteran lineup deployed. We saw some of the same in match two, but once Mia Fishel and the rest of the youngsters stepped on the pitch, the match opened up for USWNT. The theory has already been proven: let the kids play, and lets see some exciting football.

Prediction

USWNT are great at responding after a tough loss. Colombia, while relatively young, are no pushovers and have the potential of making the night hell for their opponents. In the end, we expect to see some of the younger players come in and get the team into the semifinals with a 2-1 win.