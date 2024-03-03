2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup - USA 3-0 Colombia: Early goals see the Americans through to the semi-finals

After a less than stellar game against La Tri, the USWNT would take on Colombia in a Concacaf W Cup quarter-final match. A response was demanded and a response was given. The Americans came out determined to come away with a win in an elimination game and did just that. Colombia would generate some solid chances but it would be the Americans who would convert theirs and ultimately come away with a trip tot eh semis secured thanks to three first half goals.

The USA set up a lineup like it was an elimination game with the young center back pairing of Naomi Girma and Tierna Davidson holding down the backline behind various flavors of trouble for the opposition like Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan, Trinity Rodman and Jaedyn Shaw.

Colombia would rely on 20 year old keeper Natalia Giraldo to hang in the game with Linda Caicido charged with creating danger in the attack.

GIFS OF THE US WOMEN GETTING BACK TO BUSINESS

The game would start off with the USA trying to get on the front foot with Colombia managing to keep up with the help of some physical play. The strategy would not pan out for Colombia as they gave up a penalty before the 15th minute when Alex Morgan was fouled in the box.

Apparently when a CONMEBOLLLLLL team joins a Concacaf tournament Conmebolcafing is the result as the team in purple did their best to get in Morgan’s head before taking the penalty. BUT THERE WAS A REVERSE CONMEBOLCAFING AS LINDSEY HORAN STEPPED UP TO TAKE THE PENALTY - WHAT A PRESTIGE.

She nailed it.

Goal no. 2 would come shortly there after as Morgan played Jenna Nighswonger in through goal. She took a left footed shot that slotted into the corner of the goal to double the lead.

While Colombia was behind and having trouble generating an effective response, they did find a few chances with runners being able to get in behind the defensive line.

Naeher would come up big yet again about 5 minutes later.

Those would be decent chances but it would be the home team who would strike next. This time it was youngster Jaedyn Shaw finding the net.

The second half would be much less eventful as the USA settled into their significant lead and sought to control the game. It was an effective strategy as the Colombian team could not find a way through the back line.

At the same time, the Stars and Stripes could not find a fourth goal. Midge Purce entered at the half to replace Trinity Rodman who had picked up a yellow. About 10 minutes into the half Rose Lavelle came in for Jaedyn Shaw and in the 76th Sophia Smith stepped in for Alex Morgan. The changes would not lead to another score but the USA kept the clean sheet and came away with a 3-0 win to face Canada in the semis.