USMNT weekend viewing guide: back to business

We’re getting a late start to the weekend but after a Friday filled with no matches across the top leagues (but numerous goals in the Championship) things get packed starting Saturday morning. Here’s what we’re watching this weekend:

Saturday

Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim - 10:30a on ESPN+

John Brooks remains suspended for one more match and will miss Hoffenheim’s matchup against league leading Bayer Leverkusen. Brooks was an unused substitute earlier in the season as the two teams met with Leverkusen winning 3-2.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Berlin - 10:30a on ESPN+

After initially being left off the Nations League roster Brenden Aaronson came out like a man on a mission, picking up a goal and leading Union Berlin to a 2-1 victory over Werder Bremen heading into the break. It was Aaronson’s second goal for Union Berlin, both coming in the past month. The win pushed Berlin nine points clear of the relegation battle.

Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg - 10:30a on ESPN+

Joe Scally started and played the full match for Borussia Monchengladbach heading into the break as the club drew with Hoffenheim 1-1 and stayed in twelfth place. Scally hasn’t started every match for his club this season, he was on the bench three matches ago, but he is over 1,800 minutes and on pace for a third straight 2,000 minute Bundesliga season which is quite impressive for a player who is still just twenty-one.

Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg - 10:30a on ESPN+

Kevin Paredes has started eight straight matches for Wolfsburg but the team is still looking for their first win since he joined the starting lineup as a regular and they have lost three straight matches. The team is currently in fourteenth place, six points out of the relegation zone as they head into their matchup against 10th place Werder Bremen who are five points ahead of them.

Bournemouth v Everton - 11a on Peacock

Tyler Adams returns to Bournemouth looking for just his second EPL appearance with the team. Adams topped out at 45 minutes while with the national team but it was enough for the thunderbolt that put the US ahead in the Nations League final as they never looked back on their way to another dos-a-cero victory. Bournemouth currently sit in thirteenth place with 35 points, right in the middle of the pack the team is just slightly closer to a top six finish than to the relegation spots.

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace - 11a on USA Network

Despite their key roles for the USMNT it does not look like Matt Turner or Gio Reyna will feature in Nottingham Forest’s plans without a change of heart from Nuno Espirito Santo. Forest were recently handed their four point deduction for breach of the rules of Financial Fair Play and with the deduction sit in the final relegation spot, one point behind Luton Town for safety. Their opponent this weekend is Crystal Palace where Chris Richards has started fifteen straight matches. Palace are coming off a 1-1 draw with Luton Town and currently sit in fourteenth place, eight points clear of the relegation scrap.

Sheffield United v Fulham - 11a on Peacock

The second potential USMNT head-to-head match of the weekend comes in Sheffield where Sheffield United and Auston Trusty will host Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham. Sheffield drew with Bournemouth 2-2 heading in to the break to pick up a rare point but remain dead last in the standings and on pace to give up over 100 goals on the season. Meanwhile, Fulham are coming off a 3-0 win over Tottenham in which Robinson picked up his sixth assist of the season.

NEC v PSV Eindhoven - 11:30a on ESPN+

The US trio at PSV return from their national team trophy lifting looking to continue their undefeated run and lift a trophy at the club level as well. PSV defeated Twente 1-0 just ahead of the break and now face NEC who are in sixth place, two points back of Ajax. PSV have eight matches remaining to complete their undefeated Eredivisie campaign.

Metz v Monaco - Noon on beIN Sport

Folarin Balogun saw just a minute off the bench in Monaco’s final match before the international window in what has been a relatively disappointing campaign for the young forward. Balogun has just five goals on the season and only one since the start of winter. Monaco is currently tied on 46 points with third place Lille for the final Champions League spot for Ligue 1. Their opponent is a Metz side that are two points from safety and looking like a relegation candidate.

Lazio v Juventus - 1p on Paramount+

Weston McKennie somehow failed to get an assist in Juventus’s match against Genoa prior to the break and the team was held to a scoreless draw. McKennie has assisted on four of Juve’s last six goals. Tim Weah continues to see limited minutes off the bench for the Juventus side that are currently in third place, three points behind second place Milan.

Fiorentina v AC Milan - 3:45p on Paramount+

Much like McKennie in Turin, Christian Pulisic continues to be the engine that drives AC Milan, he scored his third goal in five matches as Milan defeated Hellas Verona 3-1. Milan have won three straight to move into second place and take on an eighth place Fiorentina side that are still within striking distance of Europa League qualification.

Sunday

Celta Vigo v Rayo Vallecano - 8a on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Luca de la Torre missed Celta Vigo’s last match and had to withdraw from the USMNT camp due to injury. Celta Vigo won the match and picked up a crucial three points to remain two points ahead of Cadiz for the final relegation spot. Celta Vigo’s opponent this weekend is Rayo Vallecano who are just two points ahead of them in the table.

Girona v Real Betis - 10:15a on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Johnny Cardoso and Real Betis have lost three straight and remain in seventh place, now four points back of Real Soceidad for the Europa Conference League qualifying position.

Hit the comments section below and let us know what you’re watching this weekend