Following a 3-0 win over Colombia, the United States Women’s National Team reached the semifinal round of the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup. Any worries of lingering dolor following the loss to Mexico were for naught, but the journey only becomes more difficult as the tournament field dwindles. As tends to be the case in these continental competitions, the road to the title runs through Canada as the rivals face off yet again. The match is set for San Diego, California’s Snapdragon Stadium – a 35,000-seat venue opened in August of 2022 with a Latitude 36 Bermuda grass surface.

This is the 65th all-time meeting between the two nations, with the USWNT holding a 53-4-7 advantage and winning the most recent match at the SheBelieves Cup in February of 2023. Ranked 10th internationally by FIFA, Canada qualified automatically for Gold Cup by defeating Jamaica (4-1) in the CONCACAF Olympic playoff. The Canucks finished atop Group C by downing El Salvador (6-0), beating Paraguay (4-0), and topping Costa Rica (3-0). The quarterfinal round involved a tight extra-time rematch with Costa Rica (1-0).

Bev Priestman was hired to lead the program in October of 2020 and recently had her contract extended through the 2027 Women’s World Cup. The 37-year-old Englishwoman previously served as a head coach for various Canada youth sides and an assistant for her home nation’s senior team. She led the program to first-ever major silverware by earning a gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games, garnering praise for “instilling a winning mentality” with strong preparation.

Priestman initially named a 23-player roster for the Gold Cup, largely the same group that formed the base of the squad during the fall. England’s Women’s Super League is home to eight of the call-ups, while a further seven are on the books at clubs in the National Women’s Soccer League. Along with notable names such as Jayde Riviere and Desiree Scott, two-time Olympic medalist Janine Beckie was on the provisional list but ultimately left out of the tournament, still on the mend from a “devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury.” Sydney Collins departed camp due to a broken ankle and was replaced by Bianca St-Georges, while Nichelle Prince exited during the group stage with a calf issue.

***

GOALKEEPERS (3): Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave), Sabrina D’Angelo (Arsenal), Lysianne Proulx (Bay FC)

DEFENDERS (8): Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea), Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea), Shelina Zadorsky (West Ham United), Jayde Riviere (Manchester United), Gabrielle Carle (Washington Spirit), Vanessa Gilles (Lyon), Jade Rose (Harvard Crimson), Bianca St-Georges (North Carolina Courage)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Jessie Fleming (Portland Thorns), Quinn (Seattle Reign), Julia Grosso (Juventus), Simi Awujo (USC Trojans), Olivia Smith (Sporting CP)

FORWARDS (6): Adriana Leon (Aston Villa), Deanne Rose (Leicester City), Jordyn Huitema (Seattle Reign), Cloé Lacasse (Arsenal), Evelyne Viens (Roma), Clarissa Larisey (BK Häcken)

***

As of late, Preistman has been using 3-5-2 and 3-4-3 formations with “inverted fullbacks bombing down the field” and two defined holding midfielders with positional discipline. According to Total Football Analysis, Canada’s strength is “the ability to push numbers forward” and overload the opponent in key areas, such as on the wings. The team looks to form quick passing connections while also utilizing the entire width of the field.

Kailen Sheridan has held down the number-one role following the retirement of Stephanie Labbé. The 28-year-old San Diego Wave goalkeeper is a “great shot-stopper” with “highlight-reel leaping saves at full stretch” and “a pretty good sense for when to come off [of] her line.” She is a strong distributor and comfortable being used as a safety valve in a possession build-up or launching deep passes. Touted by some as the “most well-rounded at her position,” the Pickering native estimates that the ball is at her feet for 80% of her touches, forcing opponents to tailor strategies around her decision-making.

Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan has claimed a rash of trophies including multiple Champions League titles and three Canada Player of the Year awards. She is calm under pressure and an effective ball-winner with excellent movement and anticipation of where the play is heading. Forced to miss the past World Cup due to an injury, Jade Rose has quickly ascended the pecking order into a starting role with Canada. The 20-year-old Harvard centre-back makes the occasional attacking venture forward and possesses the speed to keep pace with wingers and the physical prowess to handle bigger strikers. Rounding out the trio is the imposing Vanessa Gilles of Lyon, a dominant aerial presence who has evolved from an “old-fashioned” archetype into a modern technical talent. However, her game still features an element of the old clattering style with heavy yet well-timed tackling that is required at the elite levels of the sport. The manager also relied on West Ham’s Shelina Zadorsky during the group stage, with the 31-year-old from Ontario netting a brace in the 3-0 victory over Costa Rica. Coaches praise her as a “hard working, dedicated player,” excelling at bringing opponents down, blocking shots, and being a general nuisance.

Vanessa Gilles opens the scoring for Canada! pic.twitter.com/3s8yEppnml — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) February 20, 2023

Lining up at the wing-back spot is Gabrielle Carle, a two-time national champion with Florida State who completes the Washington Spirit in the NWSL. She is an aggressive tackler and handles herself well in the final third, both driving possession deep into the area and hitting dangerous crosses. “Athletic and attacking” Ashley Lawrence of Chelsea can line up in multiple spots and is “characterized by dribbling.” She boasts stellar passing statistics and picked up four assists in 2023, taking on “an evolving offensive role.”

A strong defensive presence in front of the back line, Quinn is a stellar passer and links up with teammates all over the field from both short and long distances. The 28-year-old OL Reign midfielder is an “excellent disruptor” and generalist who raises the quality of the squad. Recent Portland Thorns signing Jessie Fleming is praised for possessing “a great ability to connect and create” along with the “physical capabilities to go box-to-box.” She displays “the intelligence to find spaces and look for gaps to thread through balls.” Former U.S. youth international Simi Awujo has been receiving increased minutes since making her senior debut in 2022. The University of Southern California Trojan wins an incredible number of duels and is an excellent distributor with the ability to “find spaces with astonishing precision.”

What a way for Adriana Leon to score her third @goldcup goal pic.twitter.com/yege17nEnG — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) February 25, 2024

Cloé Lacasse was a dominant attacker for Benfica but has yet to carry over her scintillating form to Arsenal with a mere five goals in 21 matches while hardly being prolific at the international level. The 30-year-old possesses “great agility and acceleration abilities” with intelligent runs and the ability to maintain close control while charging forward with a full head of steam. On the other side of the formation is Adriana Leon of Aston Villa, who drifts toward the center and has an intuitive feel for getting into the correct areas, currently leading the competition with five finishes. While not the fastest winger, her quick reactions and feel for the game often grant her an extra second or two to break toward the net or line up a shot from distance.

Likely leading the formation is Jordyn Huitema, who appears to have rediscovered her scoring touch at the Gold Cup. The 22-year-old OL Reign forward contributed seven goals in 25 appearances across all competitions last season, capable of serving as a winger and target striker, with the requisite passing and space manipulation. She is praised for “electric pace, panache in possession, and an expert eye for goal,” displaying “mobility and power” in an “energetic pressing style.” Her defensive work is impactful, winning multiple headers, halting opponents’ progress, and recovering the ball several times per match.

Q: How to break a backline?



A: With a spectacular ball from Jessie Fleming to the head of Jordyn Huitema pic.twitter.com/B8hfSfHm1b — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) February 28, 2024

To be the best, you have to beat the best – while the reigning Olympic champions aren’t at the program’s pinnacle, the squad has tournament experience and a tendency to make things difficult for the USWNT. Both rosters are close to a first-choice group of players, minus a few notable names, serving as a preview for a potential match in the summer. While there is the potential for a high-scoring back-and-forth battle, the composure of the respective back lines should tilt the balance.

The match is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6th at 10:15 p.m. Eastern, 7:15 p.m. Pacific. Viewing options include Paramount+ (free trial w/ code GOAT), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and Fubo TV (free trial).