Choose your own USMNT Nations League roster!

Concacaf Nations League finals are right around the corner! The USMNT will face Jamaica in the semifinal on Thursday, March 21 at AT&T Stadium (“JerryWorld”) in Arlington, Texas. Later that same night, Panama play Mexico in the other semifinal.

Nations League has a 23-player roster limit, unlike other competitions that have grown to 26 players. Gregg Berhalter will be selecting players from the 60-player preliminary roster that was released on February 26.

Recent clips

If you want to get straight to the roster poll, scroll down to the bottom of the article. On the other hand, if you’d like to get caught up on how some of our players are looking, enjoy these video clips! These videos aren’t intended to influence readers’ selections (Paxten Aaronson in particular seems like a long shot) - they’re just the best-quality recent videos of players in the USMNT pool.

To start things off, here’s Sergiño Dest in PSV’s 3-1 win over Excelsior on Jan 13. Dest assisted the opening goal by Luuk de Jong.

Taylor Booth went crazy early in February, scoring a hat trick against Volendam (and little brother Zach), before notching a brace against Fortuna Sittard the very next week.

Gio Reyna hasn’t had the best start to life with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Here’s his home debut against Newcastle United on Feb 10:

Chris Richards has had an eventful season with Crystal Palace. These clips encompass his games against Chelsea on Feb 12, Everton on the 19th, and Burnley on the 24th.

Esmir Bajraktarevic has started the season strong with New England after impressing with the USMNT in January camp. Below is his Concacaf Champions Cup match against CA Independiente. There are also comps for his games against DC United on Feb 24 and Toronto FC on Mar 3.

Josh Sargent is in great form with Norwich in the Championship. He scored a brace a brace against Cardiff City on Feb 17, and got on the scoresheet against Sunderland on Mar 2 (below).

Paxten Aaronson joined Vitesse in the Eredivisie on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt. Sanjiv (@USMNTvideos on Twitter) has pulled clips from his games against Volendam on Feb 18, and against Excelsior on Feb 26 (where he scored).

Johnny Cardoso has had a sensational start to life in La Liga with Real Betis. Here are some highlights of his short time in Spain so far. There are also comps of his games against Athletic Club on Feb 25 and against Atlético Madrid on Mar 3.

Weston McKennie had a day to remember against Frosinone, setting up not one, but two goals for Dusan Vlahovic.

Make your picks

Which players would you like to see in camp? What would your roster look like? Make your selections, and then hit the comments to let us know what other thoughts you have about it!

Which players are you most excited about? What role would you have U-23 or young players have in this camp? Hit the comments to let us know.