USA vs Canada, 2024 W Gold Cup: What to watch for

While you can debate where the Mexico rivalry falls in the long list of opponents that absolutely love taking USWNT down a peg, there is no debating that Canada holds the spot as the premiere rivalry in CONCACAF and its no surprise a chance to play in the W Gold Cup Finals comes down to these two. While this may not be Canada at their Olympic Gold winning peak, the same can very much be said about the USWNT who are still looking to return to that sheer dominant form they held onto for decades.

SAN DIEGO!!! ‍♀️



See you soon! pic.twitter.com/FjbRgtFhuU — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) March 4, 2024

If you were looking for a response to the disappointing loss to Mexico to finish up group stages, you got just that when the team took the pitch against Colombia. With a young, exciting, creative opponent staring them down, USWNT put on a bit of a vintage performance, taking chances early and coming away with the comfortable win.

Recent Form

The USA followed up their loss in the group stage finale with an outstanding showing in the quarter-finals to get past Colombia, 3-0. The result was just one layer to this chaotic onion of a match. The three goals were all scored in the first half, with the team finishing the match with 18 shots. What really stood out in that match was the attitude the US had. Colombia were clearly trying their best to get under the skin of their opponent but it was a sight to see the team ride that balance between doing their talking on the pitch, while not being afraid to do their yapping face-to-face as well. It was nice to see the team not back down an inch from what turned into a fairly physical match by the end of it.

Canada come into this match as the only team remaining to not have allowed a goal yet in this tournament. They come into this one with 14 goals to the good while not conceding once. Their most recent win, a 1-0 win over Costa Rica to get them into this semifinals matchup. To say the score line did not flatter them is a massive understatement as they were dominant that match. They ended the night with over 600 passes, controlled 65% of possession and fired off an eye-watering 39 shots. It’s highly unlikely they get that many looks in this one, but that just lets you know this team is coming in hot.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (8): Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns)*

MIDFIELDERS (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

FORWARDS (6): Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)**, Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

*Becky Sauerbrunn replaced Alana Cook, who was withdrawn due to injury, on the roster

**Alex Morgan replaced Mia Fishel, who was withdrawn due to injury, on the roster

What To Watch For

Can Canada score? It seems strange to even ask that after telling you all about how they got off nearly 40 shots and have 14 goals this tournament, but history says it is a concern for the neighbors up North. In their last five meetings not only has USWNT come away with the win, but have done so with the clean sheet to match.

Substance over style. As much as we want this match to be a high-scoring, nothing but bangers, type of match, its doubtful we get that. The players have that potential, don’t get us wrong, but history tells us this will be a low scoring, defense heavy type of match. The real key will be who breaks through first, and how that changes the flow of things.

History on the line. The only way this match gets any more meaningful is if these two are in the finals. As it stands, they meet for the chance to call themselves one of two teams to play for the W Gold Cup for the very first time. You never get a second chance at first impressions, and winning this one puts the victor just 90 minutes away from being the first to hoist that trophy.

Prediction

It feels like this is finally Canada’s chance to breakthrough and get that goal against the USA that has eluded them for too long. However, it feels like one might be all they see. USWNT seem to have re-awoken and won’t stop until they are lifting yet another trophy over their heads. They get the win in this one, 3-1.