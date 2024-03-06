USA vs. Canada, 2024 W Gold Cup Semifinals: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team are in the semifinals of the 2024 W Gold Cup, and they take the field tonight against a familiar rival in Canada. The USWNT arrived here by regrouping to beat Colombia 3-0, putting the rest of the squads on notice that they have overcome their group stage defeat to Mexico. However, that loss to Mexico set them up on a path to meet Canada in the semifinals instead of the final, creating this epic matchup tonight.

The USWNT will have to play with substance, and hopefully we see the USWNT team that fought for each other and had each other’s back like we did against Colombia. Matches against Canada are never easy, and we can’t expect a ton of goals. Still, the defense needs to be on point and the offense needs to have the energy to attack Canada all night long.

The winner gets a chance to fight for the very first W Gold Cup trophy on Sunday. The loser will wonder what could have been. Tune in for this big match!

Lineups

United States lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:15pm Eastern, 7:15pm Pacific

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English) (Free Trial w/ code GOAT), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

