Brazil vs. Mexico, 2024 W Gold Cup Semifinals: Match thread and discussion

We have made it to the W Gold Cup Semifinals, and before the USWNT take on Canada in the late game, Brazil and Mexico will grind it out in San Diego. Brazil arrived here by thumping Argentina 5-1 in the quarterfinals, while Mexico toughed out a 3-2 win over Paraguay.

The teams are looking to make it to the very first W Gold Cup Final, but this will be a tough match that could be pretty wide open. Brazil has a lot of the stars that already have the name recognition, while Mexico has some stars that have broken out during this tournament. The result should be a match that has a lot of scoring opportunities as both push to make it to the final.

How to watch

Brazil vs. Mexico

Location: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Kick-off time: 7:00pm Eastern, 4:00pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English) (Free Trial w/ code GOAT), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

