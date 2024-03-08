The United States Women’s National Team advanced to the final of the inaugural 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup with a thrilling shootout victory against Canada. There is little rest for the weary with silverware on the line. Brazil awaits across the field, which has ruled CONMEBOL and looks to assert dominance over another continental federation. Snapdragon Stadium – a 35,000-seat venue in San Diego, California with a Latitude 36 Bermudagrass surface – is set to play host.

This is the 40th all-time meeting between the two nations, with the USWNT holding a 31-3-5 advantage and triumphing in the most-recent match at last year’s SheBelieves Cup. Ranked 11th internationally by FIFA, Brazil qualified for the Gold Cup by winning the 2022 Copa América Femenina, taking down Colombia by a 1-0 margin in the final. At the current competition, the Seleção (National Squad) pushed through Group B with a perfect 3-0-0 record, downing Puerto Rico (1-0), Colombia (1-0), and Panama (5-0). The knockout phase involved relaxed victories over Argentina (5-1) and Mexico (3-0).

Following the departure of Pia Sundhage, Brazil appointed Arthur Elias to the manager role on a contract that lasts through the 2027 World Cup. The 42-year-old amassed an impressive haul of silverware while in charge of Corinthians, including five domestic titles, six assorted domestic cups, and four Copa Libertadores Femenina trophies. He is attempting to “drastically” change the tactics while “transmitting values and creating a working group that will always feel respected.”

Uma nova competição para adicionar no álbum da #SeleçãoFeminina ➡️ Copa Ouro Concacaf 2024.



Prontas para o primeiro desafio do ano! Saiu a lista das 23 atletas que irão representar o Brasil na competição. Abra o álbum e confira! pic.twitter.com/4bT7kUk7xj — Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) February 1, 2024

Elias named a 23-player roster for the Gold Cup, a somewhat less-than-full-strength group that is missing a few key names. The domestic Brasileirão Feminino is home to 12 call-ups, while seven compete in the National Women’s Soccer League and four in Europe. Notable absences include Marta, Andressa Alves, Mônica, and Bruninha. Presumed starting goalkeeper Letícia “Lelê” Izidoro was initially included but forced to withdraw after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament; Gabriela “Gabi” Barbieri was added as a replacement.

***

GOALKEEPERS (3): Luciana (Ferroviária), Gabriela Barbieri (Flamengo), Amanda Coimbra (Fluminense)

DEFENDERS (7): Rafaelle (Orlando Pride), Antônia (Levante), Lauren (Kansas City Current), Thais Ferreira (UD Tenerife), Yasmim (Corinthians), Tarciane (Corinthians), Bia Menezes (São Paulo)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Ary Borges (Racing Louisville), Duda Sampaio (Corinthians), Julia Bianchi (Chicago Red Stars), Aline Milene (São Paulo), Duda Santos (Ferroviária), Vitória Yaya (Corinthians)

FORWARDS (7): Debinha (Kansas City Current), Bia Zaneratto (Kansas City Current), Adriana (Orlando Pride), Geyse (Manchester United), Gabi Nunes (Levante UD), Gabi Portilho (Corinthians), Aline Gomes (Ferroviária)

***

Elias typically utilizes a 4-3-3 or 3-4-3 formation and has endeavored to introduce a “more collective style of play” that maintains possession through the center and “dictates the tempo of the game” instead of relying upon the individual performances of big stars thriving on the counter-attack. He prefers to have a high level of “synchronization” between the back line and goalkeeper while holding a very low line in order to ensure numerical superiority. The manager has engaged in some “experiments” lately, deploying speedier players to “explore the back of the field” and start an aggressive press, echoing his Corinthians sides that swarmed passing lanes and allowed opponents “little time to think.” The pace of play has noticeably lessened over the course of the tournament, perhaps due to fatigue, which has also led to the deployment of 22 out of the roster’s 23 players.

All is not lost with Lelê’s absence, as Luciana is a more than capable and experienced veteran who served as a starter at the 2015 World Cup but was left off of the roster for last summer’s edition. The 36-year-old Ferroviária goalkeeper has made 276 appearances at the club level and claimed six titles, winning the domestic league’s Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2021 and the ESPN 2023 Silver Ball. She is confident and quick off of her line to handle crosses or claim through balls, possessing the athleticism to outleap taller opponents. Her shot-stopping remains sharp at all distances with a compact, deliberate style that rarely wastes steps or movement.

Rafaelle Souza joined the Orlando Pride last summer from Arsenal and established herself as a ball-winner in the air and on the ground. The 32-year-old is a “key player [passing] out of the back” with a penchant for big moments, particularly on set pieces. The likely partner is Kansas City Current centre-back Lauren, an “aggressive” defender with a high level of speed and “security in aerial duels.” She is by all accounts a safe player with disciplined challenges that steer the ball to safety while preferring to hit field switches to change the angle of possession instead of long, vertical passes. Tenerife’s Thaís earned the nickname “Sheriff” while at Palmeiras and has started multiple matches during the Gold Cup. Versatile and with strong command of the ball, observers praise her sound long-range distribution, “expeditious and forceful” marking, good heading, and “nose for goal.” Antônia patrols the back line for Levante in Liga F, capable of lining up on the inside and the outside. Her presence provides “bullish determination” along with “strength and resistance,” emerging as a key figure for Spain’s third-best side.

Left wing-back Yasmim scored five goals and won a bevy of trophies for Corinthians last season, noting tactical improvements that should carry over to the national team. While no longer a forward, the 27-year-old from Governador Valadares maintains some level of prowess with devastating free kicks inspired by Ronaldinho. On the other side of the formation is Bia Menezes, who received her first senior international call-up and has taken over a starting position at the Gold Cup, providing an additional attacking presence on the wing. She has a devastating shot from distance and can hit incisive passes at a variety of lengths, starting counter-attacks and breaking down crowded boxes. There’s also the potential for Adriana to play a role after starting and scoring the opening goal in the 3-0 victory over Mexico. The Orlando City wide player registered six finishes last season in the NWSL, praised as “dynamic and entertaining” with “great technical ability and an incredible work rate” while “thriving in one-on-one situations” and contributing on the defensive front.

Racing Louisville’s Ary Borges bagged a hat trick in a 4-0 win over Panama at the World Cup, wholly fulfilling the dual roles of a box-to-box player with constant effort. The 24-year-old “covers the width [of the field]” and connects with the fullbacks and wingers, providing link-up play and progression of the ball through slicing dribbling runs. Though inexperienced at the international level, Duda Santos has taken on a starting role at the Gold Cup and scored the lone goal in the 1-0 victory over Colombia. The 27-year-old Ferroviária midfielder is an “ambidextrous player” with an accurate long-distance shot and success on set pieces. A familiar option for the manager, Duda Sampaio of Corinthians is a dangerous figure in the final third, scoring ten goals last season and a recent finish that clinched the Super Cup. The “owner of a refined pass” prefers to be located closer to the final third, but her marking is improving with a tenacious work ethic. There’s also Julia Bianchi, who joined Chicago Red Stars last year and became an instant starter, establishing herself as a key figure in the center of the formation. The “dynamic” holding midfielder looks to break forward and distribute from dangerous areas, ranking second in the NWSL in assists last season.

Kansas City Current attacker Debinha is coming off of two consecutive NWSL Best XI selections, being praised for her “creativity, vision, and ability to impact the game” that led to 12 goals and two assists last season. She is an elusive presence all over the attacking third with deft touches, quick cuts, and the possibility to score from seemingly anywhere at any moment while also managing to “play a major part in the defensive game.” Gabi Portilho darts inwardly from the wing and latches onto crosses, creating space for a judiciously taken shot or a one-time finish. The Corinthians attacker can fly with the ball and has excellent passing vision to pick out teammates in the box with pinpoint accuracy. Taking an advanced role is Beatriz “Bia” Zaneratto, a recent signing of the Kansas City Current who has been a part of four World Cup rosters and brings a stellar long-distance strike and good pace. Whether at the top of the triangle or in a free-floating role, the 30-year-old operates as more of a creative shadow striker with the size to corral possession and shield before laying the ball off to a teammate.

Potentially leading the formation is Gabriela “Gabi” Nunes, who stands to benefit from her former Corinthians manager’s promotion to the national team. The 26-year-old forward has contributed a respectable seven goals and three assists this season for Levante in Liga F, along with a further five finishes in cup play. She looks to drive at the opponent and enjoys frequent success, dangerous on the counter-attack when charging ahead with a full head of steam and beating opponents off of the dribble. Standing at 5’7” and with a springy bounce, heading and redirecting crosses is a main source of scoring due to her intelligent runs and tracking of the ball.

⚽️ ¡¡ DEL LEVANTE!!



Una contra de manual finaliza con el tercer gol del conjunto granota, vuelve a marcar Gabi Nunes.



@AtletiFemenino - @LUDfemenino I 1-3 I 124'



@la2_tve #SupercopaFemenina @iberdrola pic.twitter.com/LzA7Hnl9H5 — FutFem RFEF (@FutFemRFEF) January 16, 2024

While the expectations were slightly different, both programs are coming off of disappointing showings at the previous World Cup and looking to build toward a successful finish at the Olympics. The USWNT has the talent advantage over Brazil, although tournament play can oftentimes yield stochastic results, with the visiting team’s new manager possessing a strong tactical vision and successful background. Proceedings should begin with a cagey chess match, but a goal or two could open up the floodgates and start a track meet.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, March 10th at 8:15 p.m. Eastern, 5:15 p.m. Pacific. Viewing options include Paramount+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and FUBO TV (free trial).