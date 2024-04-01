USA Soccercast, Episode 130: Concacaf Nations League champions for life!

The United States Men’s National Team are Concacaf Nations League champions again, and we recap everything on Episode 130!

The USMNT went down to Texas with the Concacaf Nations League trophy under their arms, and they left Texas still holding the trophy. It wasn’t easy, as they needed extra time to defeat Jamaica before another Dos A Cero against Mexico in the final. We discuss all the heroes from the tournament and how the team overcame a terrible performance to win their 3rd straight Nations League title.

After the break, the Olympic draw also took place, and the USWNT and USMNT U-23s learned who they will face in the Olympic tournaments this summer. Both teams will have their work cut out for them, as they drew some difficult teams in their groups. Still, both have a great chance at playing for a medal in Paris.

