USA Soccercast, Episode 131: Previewing SheBelieves Cup with the fallout of Korbin Albert’s social media

The United States Women’s National Team have an important week to navigate as we preview the SheBelieves Cup on Episode 131.

The USWNT have a difficult 2 matches coming up, as we discuss the change to the SheBelieves Cup format and how the team will need to approach it. While they bring in a really good squad, with some new additions and some returning veterans, the competition for Olympic spots is going to be seriously tight over the next few months, as a national team roster’s worth of players was left off the squad. And, they have to come together and beat Japan and either Canada or Brazil to win the trophy.

After the break, it’s time to discuss Korbin Albert’s controversial social media over the last week. It’s clear that the team will have to address it this week as they prepare for SheBelieves Cup, and we discuss the implications of her unacceptable social media posts along with her liking a post that joked about Megan Rapinoe’s injury. The team that is normally unified has to rebuild that unity as they enter this international window.

