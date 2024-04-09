SheBelieves Cup 2024 - USA 2(5)-2(4) Canada: A wild comeback win sees the Americans lift the trophy

Following a solid win against Japan to open the SheBelieves Cup, the USA took on its old rivals Canada. The Reds can be a sticky team and when the teams last met they put on a wild show in the Gold Cup Semi-final. This latest installment of the matchup would not disappoint as both teams managed to take the lead and come back before sending the game to penalties. There would be another standout performance from Alyssa Naeher in the shootout as the USA won their fifth straight SheBelieves Cup.

Twyla Kilgore laid out her final lineup as interim manager in a 4-2-3-1 with Abby Dahlkemper stepping into defense with Naomi Girma recovering from her injury and Crystal Dunn coming in at left back some of the notable changes.

Canada lined up in a 3-4-3, though that turned into a 5 defender backline when the USA was on the attack, and set up to absorb pressure and hit on the counter.

This time the game did not begin with the USWNT’s opposition scoring a goal in the first minute and things quickly settled into a familiar rhythm for these teams. The USA kept most of the possession and passed the ball around the Canada 18 yard box looking for an entry to create a chance on goal and the Reds looked to hit on the counter.

Things started off fairly choppy though with both sides coming into the game with something of an edge to their play. It took nearly a half hour until the USA saw a really good chance when Jaedyn Shaw brought a pass down inside the box but couldn’t get a shot off until Canada’s keeper closed her down.

Canada’s strategy ended up being the one that paid off first. The Reds had been finding success trying to get the ball into space on the left side of the American defense with Crystal Dunn pushing high up field. Alyssa Naeher came wayyyyyy off her line to try to clear the ball but was a step late and Adriana Leon mopped up to put Canada up 1-0.

The USA came to life after the goal and had a flurry of chances but couldn’t put together a breakthrough and the half ended 1-0.

At the start of the second half, Mal Swanson came in for Sam Coffey with Lindsey Horan dropping back into defensive midfield. The goal had certainly woke up the USA and that did not abate in the opening minutes of the half. In the 50th minute shots by Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan were blocked but the USA managed to re-cycle the ball toward the 18. Sophia Smith gathered a pass and after taking a couple touches fired a shot into the goal to make it 1-1.

It seemed as if the Americans were quite furious about giving up a goal like that to Canada and were pretty hellbent to make a statement in the second half. After subbing in for Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman would play a decisive role to take the lead.

After two simple passes to move the ball straight up the middle of the field, Rodman picked up the ball and ran toward goal. She held the ball to draw in the defenders and put a perfectly timed pass to the feet of Smith who made no mistake and fired in her second goal of the night.

Canada didn’t let up though and would get a chance for an equalizer on a big ole fluffy soft pillow of a penalty.

The ref hadn’t been calling much and that was a penalty. With the game tied both teams looked for a winner but it was still knotted at 2-2 when regulation ended and penalties were needed to settle this one.

Alyssa Naeher came up huge in the shootout. The veteran keeper made three saves and once again stepped up and took a penalty of her own. In fact, she saved a penalty, scored her penalty and then saved another penalty to flip the course of the shootout. It ended up going to the 9th round and was finally won with Emily Fox taking an ice cold shot rolled calmly to the corner of the net for the USA to take the title of 2024 SheBelieves Cup champions.