Black History Month: Looking back on Black American soccer history

A couple of weeks ago, we retold some of the international Black soccer history stories that were among our favorites on the SSFC Podcast. On Episode 98, we bring you the American stories that we’ve done for Black History Month that were among our favorites.
This week, we have 8 stories that we briefly discuss and why the stories were important to tell:
- Kim Crabbe being the 1st Black woman called into the USWNT
- Sandi Gordon becoming the 1st Black woman to earn a USWNT cap
- An interview we did with Desmond Armstrong about being one of the first African Americans on the USMNT and becoming the first American to play in Brazil
- The 1971-1974 Howard Bison team that won a national title, saw it vacated by the NCAA, and winning another one a few years later
- Bill Hamid’s greatness and becoming the youngest goalkeeper in MLS history
- Elliot Barr’s incredible efforts to bring you Black soccer history stories through the Can I Kick It FC Podcast
- Crystal Dunn being the greatest talent America has produced
- How the Black Players for Change had one of the most important moments in American soccer history and the work they’ve done to bring change to our soccer culture
Again, there are many other stories that are worth sharing, and we encourage you to read them all. As we move towards the end of Black History Month, we’ll continue to bring new stories while resharing others that we’ve done over the years.
Hit the comments and let us know the Black American soccer stories you’ve enjoyed the most over the years or some of the stories or players that you would love to see covered in a future article.
For more Black History Month stories, check out our Black History Month hub. We will be bringing stories throughout the month to highlight some of the biggest moments in Black American and world soccer history.
