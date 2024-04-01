Poll: Choose your USMNT Copa América roster

Concacaf Nations League has come and gone. The trophy has been hoisted. The USMNT defeated Jamaica (in extra time) and Mexico to become back-to-back Nations League champions.

Now, that’s all in the rearview mirror. As fans, we can continue to savor it, but from an analytical perspective, it’s time to at least partially shift focus ahead, as Copa América beckons this summer. Copa is the final remaining chance for the USMNT to test itself against top-quality opponents before we host the World Cup two summers from now. So, which players would you bring?

The nitty-gritty

The poll will stay up for 7 days. Then we’ll close it and post an article with detailed results (here’s a past example).

This won’t be the last of these polls. We’ll have more of them as summer gets closer. Running it multiple times will allow us to capture trends and changes over time.

We’re assuming everyone is healthy (except long-term injuries like Daryl Dike, where the player may not even be back in time for the tournament).

Select the strongest roster you can. Pretend the Olympics isn't happening. Obviously it is happening, but right now the idea is just to understand which players in people's best 23. As we get closer to the summer, we'll probably have polls where people can select separate squads for Paris 2024 and for Copa.

Only 23 players will go to Copa – not 26, like the past World Cup. I did leave an extra question (not required) where readers can select 3 additional players, to see what people would do with those extra 3 slots if they were available.

I included 84 players as options, trying to include any player I thought would receive votes (Noah Allen and Emmanuel Sabbi are options). If there are players missing that you want to include, leave a comment and I’ll add them. There’s also an “Other” field on the form, but that only allows you to add one player who’s not already listed. Any players that are selected using the “Other” option will be added to the poll as quickly as possible.

That’s enough rules. Let’s see what your roster look likes! Make your picks, then hit the comments to let us know what other thoughts you have about it! Looking forward to seeing the results.

Which “edge of the roster” guys are you excited about? Which positions had the toughest choices for you? Hit the comments to let us know.