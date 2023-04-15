CONCACAF announced the preliminary matchups and group stage pairings for this summer’s Gold Cup, set to run from June 16th through July 16th in the United States and Canada. The drawing for the “flagship competition” was hosted by SoFi Stadium in Miami, Florida, slotting 13 nations into the group stage and a further 12 into the qualification round. Confederation President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani presided over the event that featured notables such as Cobi Jones and Jared Borgetti. The full schedule and venue assignments will be announced “in the coming days.”

The path to #OurFinal is set

Check the Gold Cup Draw results https://t.co/gxs8dHegcD pic.twitter.com/BeF0BuvjJk — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) April 14, 2023

As co-hosts, the United States Men’s National Team was drawn into Group A alongside Jamaica and Nicaragua. The fourth participant will emerge from a four-team qualification pod that includes Curaçao, Saint Kitts and Nevis, French Guiana, and Sint Maarten. The two-round, single-elimination “Prelims” are scheduled from June 16th through 20th at DNV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Rival nations Mexico, Costa Rica, and Canada were drawn into Groups B, C, and D, respectively. This year’s Gold Cup features invited guests and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar, which also participated in the 2021 tournament and reached the semifinal round. The knockout stage runs from July 8th through the 16th, with the final scheduled for SoFi Stadium.

After claiming the 2021 edition of the competition, the USMNT is looking to win an eighth Gold Cup. A successful campaign would tie the program with Mexico. However, the roster is likely to be more of a exploratory and developing group than the call-ups for the preceding Nations League Finals.

The USMNT is currently in a state of flux, operating under interim head coach Anthony Hudson, who secured qualification for the Gold Cup by finishing atop the Nation League’s League A Group D. The program is currently without a sporting director and general manager following the respective departures of Earnie Stewart and Brian McBride in January. According to USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone, the players will be “consulted” during the managerial selection process, but there has yet to be a publicized timetable, which could impact this summer’s packed schedule.

