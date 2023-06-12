USMNT Gold Cup roster released

The United States Men’s National Team’s busy month continues with the start of the Gold Cup next week after the conclusion of the Nations League Finals. Today, U.S. Soccer announced the 23-man roster that will compete in the Gold Cup as the USMNT seek to defend their title.

The USMNT roster includes 16 players from Major League Soccer, with only 5 players sticking around from the Concacaf Nations League Finals roster to perform double duty with the national team: Sean Johnson, Matt Turner, Miles Robinson, Alan Soñora, and Alex Zendejas. The roster being more domestic-heavy was expected, as the Nations League roster carried more of the European-based players.

Seven players on the roster were on the 2022 World Cup roster, while 11 players have Gold Cup experience. Interim coach BJ Callaghan hopes to rely on this experience as the team prepares for the tournament beginning on June 24th.

“This is a group that we have a lot of confidence in as we look to win another Gold Cup trophy. It’s a roster that has a good mix of veteran players that have World Cup experience and younger players have earned an opportunity to come into camp and represent the United States in the Gold Cup,” BJ Callaghan said in a statement. “Many of these players have performed well at their clubs as well as the previous opportunities that they have had in the national team environment. We’re trying to expose as many players as possible to tournament competition. Some have a lot of experiences that we continue to build on, while others are just starting out. In all cases it will be valuable for the group moving forward.”

The 23-man roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal FC)

DEFENDERS (8): DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Aaron Long (LAFC), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), James Sands (New York City FC), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez)

FORWARDS (6): Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati), Alex Zendejas (Club América)

Eyes on an 8th Gold Cup



B.J. Callaghan names 23-player roster for 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup » https://t.co/vZ2yOZqWJM pic.twitter.com/LKRTkOPK8L — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) June 12, 2023

