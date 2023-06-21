2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Group A Preview

The 2023 Gold Cup begins this weekend, and it’s a chance for the United States Men’s National Team to defend the title they won 2 years ago. They highlight Group A, where the USMNT will take on Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, and St. Kitts & Nevis. It won’t be the easiest trip through the group stage for the USMNT, as there are a couple of teams that are capable of making them stumble on the path to another title. We preview this group and each of its teams’ chances to advance to the knockout stage.

Schedule

Saturday, June 24

USA vs. Jamaica

Sunday, June 25

Trinidad & Tobago vs. St. Kitts & Nevis

Wednesday, June 28

Jamaica vs. Trinidad & Tobago

St. Kitts & Nevis vs. USA

Sunday, July 2

USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago

Jamaica vs. St. Kitts & Nevis

United States

The USMNT are here to defend their Gold Cup crown, just as they just did over the weekend in the Concacaf Nations League Finals. Only 5 players from the Nations League roster remain with the team for the Gold Cup, with the majority of the roster consisting of players that are hoping to make a name for themselves in the next cycle. This team is hoping to once again show they truly are the Kings of Concacaf.

FIFA Rank/Elo Rating: 13/18

Recent Record: The USMNT are 4W-1L-2D in 2023, with their lone loss coming in a January Camp friendly against Serbia. They drew Colombia in the other January Camp friendly, while also drawing Mexico in the Continental Clásico in April. They beat Grenada, and El Salvador in the Nations League group stage, while they dominated Mexico and Canada to win the Nations League Finals.

Odds of Winning Group: Favorite

One to Watch: Cade Cowell was terrific at the U-20 World Cup, so we look to see if he can carry that success over to the senior national team and provide production during the Gold Cup.

Jamaica

Jamaica is one of the teams that hopes to contend for a Gold Cup title, as they believe that their recent revamp of the player pool pays dividends in this tournament. They were the runners-up in 2015 and 2017 and made the semifinals in 2019 before a quarterfinal finish in 2021. The Reggae Boyz want to reintroduce themselves to the rest of the region as a team to fear.

FIFA Rank/Elo Rating: 64/74

Recent Record: Jamaica is 0W-3L-2D in 2023. Their draws came against Trinidad & Tobago in a friendly and against Mexico in the Nations League group stage in March. Their 3 losses came against the Soca Warriors back in March and recent friendlies against Qatar and Jordan.

Odds of Winning: In the Running

One to Watch: Demarai Gray just made the one-time switch from England to represent Jamaica a few days ago. He is a dynamic player that can add a ton of firepower to the Jamaican lineup.

Trinidad & Tobago

Trinidad & Tobago, just a week ago, were hoping to qualify for the Gold Cup via the Prelims. However, after Nicaragua was bounced from the Gold Cup and relegated to League B for fielding an ineligible player, the Soca Warriors were granted the direct entry into the Gold Cup, and land in Group A. They now have a huge opportunity to make some noise in the group stage and sneak enough points to get out of the group.

FIFA Rank/Elo Rating: 104/111

Recent Record: Trinidad & Tobago are 4W-0L-2D in 2023. They have wins over St. Martin, Jamaica, Bahamas, and Guatemala, while they have draws against Jamaica and Nicaragua.

Odds of Winning: Dark Horse

One to Watch: Kevin Molino is far and away the most experienced player on the Soca Warriors, and he will be counted on to lead this team to success.

St. Kitts & Nevis

St. Kitts & Nevis is our final entry into Group A, getting here by recording two upsets in the Gold Cup Prelims. They are a team that has started to make some waves lately, especially through the Nations League. St. Kitts & Nevis also was close to advancing in World Cup qualifying last cycle, and feel like they’re on the verge of making the leap to the next level in Concacaf.

FIFA Rank/Elo Rating: 139/161

Recent Record: St. Kitts & Nevis is 3W-0L-1D in 2023. They arrived here with shock wins over Curaçao and French Guiana in the Gold Cup prelims. Wins over St. Martin and Aruba in the group stage of Nations League were enough to help promote them to League B.

Odds of Winning: Dark Horse

One to Watch: Omari Sterling-James could be the guy to carry the scoring load for St. Kitts & Nevis.

Who will advance from Group A? What matches are most interesting to you? Let us know in the comments.