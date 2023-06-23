USA vs. Jamaica, 2023 Gold Cup: What to watch for

The United States Men’s National Team open up the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup tomorrow evening when they take on Jamaica at Soldier Field in Chicago. The USMNT, fresh off defending their Nations League title last weekend, now turn their attention to another title defense. The defending Gold Cup champions, the United States look to keep their hands on the trophy beginning with the group stage.

They face a really tough Jamaica squad whose ranks have been bolstered by the addition of Demarai Gray, who made the switch from England to represent Jamaica recently. They have increased their attack over the past couple of years, and will be one of the tougher outs in the entire tournament. The United States will have to start out hot to make a statement that the path to a Gold Cup title still runs through them.

Latest Form

USA

W (2-0) - Canada - Concacaf Nations League Final

W (3-0) - Mexico - Concacaf Nations League Semifinal

D (1-1) - Mexico - Friendly

W (1-0) - El Salvador - Concacaf Nations League

W (7-1) - Grenada - Concacaf Nations League

Jamaica

L (1-2) - Jordan - Friendly

L (1-2) - Qatar - Friendly

D (2-2) - Mexico - Concacaf Nations League

D (0-0) - Trinidad & Tobago - Friendly

L (0-1) - Trinidad & Tobago - Friendly

What To Watch For

Play with chips on shoulders. The players that comprise this USMNT roster have probably read the discourse on social media. A lot of these players enter with something to prove, to show fans and re-hired head coach Gregg Berhalter that they should be a part of the plans during this cycle. That means the guys have to take out their frustrations on Jamaica.

Keep Jamaica’s attack quiet. Jamaica will try to throw Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey, Demarai Gray, and Cory Burke up front in positions to try and break through the American defense. Wanna show that the USMNT defense is the best in the tournament? Start by keeping Jamaica’s attack off the scoreboard.

Build quick chemistry. There are some newer players mixed in with some seasoned World Cup veterans, so naturally it will take a minute for the guys to mesh well together. However, they’ll want to get to it pretty quickly so that they can control the tempo of the match.

Lineup Prediction

With a new roster, there are new possibilities for interim head coach BJ Callaghan. Will he keep the 4-2-3-1 formation he had during the Nations League Finals? Or, in anticipation of Gregg Berhalter’s return to the helm, will they return to the 4-3-3 that he preferred? The gut says that Callaghan continues with the 4-2-3-1:

Matt Turner is back to serve in goal, with DeJuan Jones at left back and DeAndre Yedlin at right back. Aaron Long and Miles Robinson are your centerback pairing.

In the middle, Gianluca Busio and Aidan Morris are the center mids, with Cade Cowell on the left wing and Jordan Morris on the right wing. Cristian Roldan will patrol the middle ahead of Jesus Ferreira, who gets the start over Brandon Vazquez.

Prediction

The USMNT struggle a bit, but they eventually get a 2-0 victory over the Reggae Boyz.