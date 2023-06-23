2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup - Group D Preview

In our final preview of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, we look at Group D. Group D has one team and everyone else. That one team is CONCACAF Nations League runner-up, Canada. Cuba and Guatemala are the inferior teams with much to prove on a big stage, while Guadeloupe is determined to show they belong in the group stage.

Schedule

Tuesday, June 27

Canada v. Guadeloupe

Cuba v. Guatemala

Saturday, July 1

Cuba v. Guadeloupe

Canada v. Guatemala

Tuesday, July 4

Canada v. Cuba

Guadeloupe v. Guatemala

Canada

Canada is fresh off the CONCACAF Nations League Final participating in the 2022 World Cup. Now, they aim to win the Gold Cup for the 3rd time, making their 16th appearance in the tournament. They can walk through this group unscathed, but a dominant run could show the rest of the field they are to be taken seriously as contenders.

FIFA Rank/Elo Ratings: 47/34

Recent Results: Canada went 0W-3L-0D in group play at the 2022 World Cup but went 2W-1L-0D during the CONCACAF Nations League.

Odds of winning the group: Heavy Favorites

Players to watch: Jacob Shaffelburg has a chance to be a breakout player at forward for Canada, who has used the Gold Cup to find their future stars.

Guatemala

Guatemala has dreams of replicating its best-ever finish from the 1996 Gold Cup. This year’s Gold Cup could be a turning point for Los Chapines. Three-Time Gold Cup winner Luis Fernando Tena will coach Guatemala and bring a winning spirit to the club. It will be challenging for them to make it to the knockout round with tough opponents like Canada and Cuba.

FIFA Rank/Elo Ratings: 116/89

Recent Results: In 2023, Guatemala is 3W-3L-1D, with two wins coming during CONCACAF Nations League play.

Odds of winning group: Dark horse

Players to watch: Rubio Rubin scored three goals in the CNL play and will be crucial for Guatemala’s attack. Oscar Castellanos, Carlos Mejía, Nicolas Samayoa, and Marlon Sequen are also expected to showcase their impressive form from the Nations League in the upcoming Gold Cup.

Cuba

In their 11th Gold Cup appearance, Cuba is looking to reach the knockout round for the first time since 2015, and they can likely do it. Cuba is playing great, outscoring their opponents 11-3 in the last six games. This is a team to pay attention to as they found a winning formula.

FIFA Rank/Elo Ratings: 165/121

Recent Results: In their last ten games, Cuba holds a record of 6W-3L-1D against sub-par squads. Two of their losses were against South American giants Chile and Uraguay.

Odd of winning the group: True Underdog

Players to watch: Luis Paradela and Arichell Hernandez have been in great form, with Paradela scoring two goals and assisting with three, and Hernandez contributing four goals in the last six games.

Guadeloupe

Guadeloupe had to go through the Gold Cup Prelims to qualify for the 2023 Gold Cup group stage as the final CONCACAF nation. They secured their spot by defeating Antigua and Barbuda last weekend and Guyana earlier this week. It will take a miracle for them to make it out of this group, but they are playing good soccer.

FIFA Rank/Elo Rating: NA/151

Recent Results: Les Gwada Boys are 2W-2L-0D in their last four games, but the two wins came at the most critical time.

Odds of winning the group: They need a miracle

Players to watch: Matthias Phaëton leads the team in goals with six in 15 caps. He scored three goals during the 2021 Gold Cup.

Who will advance from Group D? What matches are most interesting to you? Let us know in the comments.