2023 Gold Cup, Day 2: Match thread and discussion

The second matchday of the 2023 Gold Cup will see the rest of Group A make their debut before Group B takes the stage for the evening hours. We begin with a matchup that wasn’t supposed to take place.

In the afternoon match, Trinidad & Tobago take on St. Kitts & Nevis. Trinidad & Tobago was supposed to try and qualify for the Gold Cup via the Prelims, but after Nicaragua was expelled from the tournament for fielding an ineligible player during Nations League play, the Soca Warriors were dropped into Group A. They meet St. Kitts & Nevis, who shocked the region by defeating both Curaçao and French Guiana on penalties in the Gold Cup Prelims to advance to the full group stage. That will make for an intriguing match to get this day started.

In the early evening, it’s Group B action in Houston, first with Haiti taking on Qatar. Haiti has become a much stronger team over the past couple of years, which makes them a candidate to get out of the group. Guests Qatar are back after a semifinal appearance in the 2021 Gold Cup, but they are still reeling from a disastrous World Cup performance, where they crashed out as the worst team in the tournament as the hosts.

For the nightcap, Mexico takes on Honduras, and Mexico needs to show that they’re putting their horrific performance against the USMNT in the Nations League semifinal behind them. They take on Honduras, whose goal is to keep Mexico moving backwards into a tailspin. It makes for a nice slate of matches to watch as the Gold Cup kicks into high gear.

How to watch

Group A - Trinidad & Tobago vs. St. Kitts & Nevis

Location: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale

Kick-off time: 3:30pm Eastern, 12:30pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Univision (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group B - Haiti vs. Qatar

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston

Kick-off time: 6:00pm Eastern, 3:00pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group B - Mexico vs. Honduras

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston

Kick-off time: 8:00pm Eastern, 5:00pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Univision (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.