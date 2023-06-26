USA vs. Jamaica, 2023 Gold Cup: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team opened up the 2023 Gold Cup in sloppy fashion as they fought back to a 1-1 draw against Jamaica. The USMNT went down early in the match and almost went down 2, but were able to claw their way back and salvage a draw courtesy of Brandon Vazquez late in the match.

The reason why it wasn’t 2-0 Jamaica early was due to Matt Turner’s heroics in stopping a Leon Bailey penalty, his second stopped penalty on the USMNT. His ability to keep the game close so his teammates could equalize was reflected in the otherwise dismal SSFC community rankings. Turner’s 8.19 average rating was enough to win SSFC Man of the Match.

The full SSFC community ratings:

Matt Turner - 8.19

Brandon Vazquez - 7.17

Cade Cowell - 5.75

Jalen Neal - 5.68

Djordje Mihailovic - 5.64

DeAndre Yedlin - 5.46

Alex Zendejas - 5.22

James Sands - 5.18

Jesus Ferreira - 5.18

John Tolkin - 5.15

Cristian Roldan - 5.07

Matt Miazga - 4.17

Alan Soñora - 4.09

Aidan Morris - 4.06

Jordan Morris - 3.95

Aaron Long - 3.90

—

BJ Callaghan - 5.33

Referee Cesar Ramos (MEX) - 5.74

Anything stand out from these ratings? Was there someone else other than Turner that you think did well Saturday night? Hit the comments and discuss.