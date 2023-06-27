2023 Gold Cup, Day 4: Match thread and discussion

It’s Day 4 of the 2023 Gold Cup, where we see the final group take the field for the first time. It’s a Group D affair this evening, as Canada takes on Guadeloupe in the first match, followed by Guatemala taking on Cuba.

Canada is fresh off finishing 2nd in the Concacaf Nations League Finals, and they once again want to show they’re the Kings of Concacaf that they say they are. Canada, who have won the Gold Cup twice before, would like to start their 2023 campaign on the right foot against a Guadeloupe team that made it to the Gold Cup via the Prelims. They’ll look to show they belong here in trying to upset a Canada team that sent several of their best players home after the Nations League Finals and saw their captain, Atiba Hutchinson, retire after the Nations League Finals.

In the second match, Guatemala wants to start out with 3 points against Cuba in what should be an intriguing match. The weather for almost every match at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale during the Gold Cup Prelims and the Gold Cup, save for last night’s action, have been affected by heavy rain, so expect nothing less for this match. That will make the play on the field be slow and treacherous and, to say the least, sloppy. But, both teams will fight hard to take points in a match that could determine who’s in the best position to advance out of the group.

How to watch

Group D - Canada vs. Guadeloupe

Location: BMO Field, Toronto

Kick-off time: 7:00pm Eastern, 4:00pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), UniMas (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group D - Guatemala vs. Cuba

Location: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale

Kick-off time: 8:45pm Eastern, 5:45pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), UniMas (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

