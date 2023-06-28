2023 Gold Cup, Day 5: Match thread and discussion

We’ve reached the 5th day of the Gold Cup, and before the USMNT take the field tonight in St. Louis, Jamaica will face Trinidad & Tobago in Group A play. The Reggae Boyz were unlucky to walk out of Soldier Field with just a draw against the United States on Saturday, so they will look to get a victory and assume control of Group A, even if for a couple of hours.

The Soca Warriors are atop Group A entering the 2nd match, having beaten St. Kitts & Nevis 3-0 on Sunday. Another win could see them qualify for the knockout stage in surprising fashion. Having learned they were being elevated into the tournament just a few days before the start of the Gold Cup Prelims in which they were supposed to compete, this would be an incredible accomplishment to beat Jamaica and secure a knockout stage place.

How to watch

Group A - Jamaica vs. Trinidad & Tobago

Location: CITYPARK, St. Louis

Kick-off time: 7:30pm Eastern, 4:30pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), UniMas (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

