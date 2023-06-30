2023 Gold Cup, Day 7: Match thread and discussion

Welcome to Day 7 of the 2023 Gold Cup, where Group C has its second set of matches. Martinique and Panama battle first in a class of the teams tied atop the group standings, while the nightcap sees El Salvador take on Costa Rica to see who can get back into the hunt to emerge from the group.

Martinique’s 2-1 victory over El Salvador in their first match was a shock to most people. While Martinique has been at Gold Cups before and competed valiantly, to get through the Gold Cup Prelims and beat a Salvadorean team that competed in the Octagonal round of World Cup qualifying was a surprise. They go up against a Panama team that beat their rivals Costa Rica 2-1 in their first match as well. Panama is on a quest to show that they’re on the highest level of Concacaf teams, and they want to continue that journey by making another statement tonight.

Costa Rica really needs a victory to get back on track, as they don’t want to slide down the tiers of Concacaf teams with another loss. Meanwhile, El Salvador wants to set themselves up for a chance to qualify for the knockout stage, but to do that they need to right the ship against Los Ticos.

How to watch

Group C - Martinique vs. Panama

Location: Red Bull Arena, Harrison

Kick-off time: 6:30pm Eastern, 3:30pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), UniMas (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group C - El Salvador vs. Costa Rica

Location: Red Bull Arena, Harrison

Kick-off time: 8:30pm Eastern, 5:30pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), UniMas (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

