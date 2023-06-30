USA vs. St. Kitts & Nevis, 2023 Gold Cup: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team took care of business Wednesday night when they torched St. Kitts & Nevis 6-0. The USMNT used a stretch of just over 4 minutes early in the 1st half to score 3 goals, and they never looked back from there.

So many players contributed to the largest USMNT victory in Gold Cup history, and many of them received some high ratings from the SSFC community. Jesus Ferreira, who scored a hat trick Wednesday night, has never been a fan favorite in the community. Still, his performance couldn’t be denied, and his 8.54 average rating was just strong enough to hold off Djordje Mihailovic to win the SSFC Man of the Match.

The full SSFC community ratings:

Jesus Ferreira - 8.54

Djordje Mihailovic - 8.38

Bryan Reynolds - 7.65

Gianluca Busio - 6.97

Jalen Neal - 6.96

James Sands - 6.52

DeJuan Jones - 6.19

Sean Johnson - 6.08

Cristian Roldan - 6.01

Matt Miazga - 5.92

Julian Gressel - 5.58

Brandon Vazquez - 5.27

Aidan Morris - 5.26

Cade Cowell - 5.07

Alex Zendejas - 5.04

Alan Soñora - 4.75

—

BJ Callaghan - 6.95

Referee Juan Gabriel Calderon (CRC) - 6.81

Hit the comments and discuss all the ratings!